Kenny Rogers’ Wife, Wanda Miller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenny Rogers, the beloved country music icon, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported. He leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Wanda Miller.

Kenny Rogers passed away in hospice, surrounded by family, from natural causes, a representative told Variety in a statement. He was well known for a number of amazing classic country songs, including The Gambler, Lady, She Believes in Me, and Through the Years.

1. Kenny Rogers & Wanda Miller Were Married in 1997

In 1997, Rogers married Wanda Miller. They had been together ever since. In August 2019, Wanda posted about her love for Rogers on Instagram. “We love you Kenny… Another blessed year,” she wrote.

In June 2019, she shared a photo on Instagram of their wedding day. She wrote: “I Love these memories. Happy Anniversary KR.. 22 years and counting.”

They were very much in love.

2. Kenny & Wanda Rogers Have Twin Boys & He Once Said He Was a ‘Father First & a Singer Second’

Kenny and Wanda Rogers have twin boys in 2004, making Rogers the father of five, Country Rebel reported.

In 2016, he chose to stop touring so he could spend more time with them, CMT reported. He said: “I hope my fans understand that I’m a father first and a singer second… I’m missing some very great parts of my boys’ lives. I know as well as anybody else how that time gets away from you. And I don’t want to miss it. I just worry about how much longer I’m going to be here, and I want to have time to spend with them. It’s pretty simple.”

Here’s a video of Rogers introducing his wife and twin sons at a concert in 2016.

KENNY ROGERS introducing his wife & twin sons LIVE CONCERT 2016 THE GAMBLER'S LAST DEALKENNY ROGERS INTERDUCING HIS WIFE & TWIN SONS LIVE IN LONDON HAMMERSMITH EVENTIM APOLLO ON SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER 2016 DURING HIS FINAL WORLD TOUR- THE GAMBLER'S LAST DEAL 2017-02-24T09:10:11.000Z

3. He Was Married Four Times Before Marrying Wanda Miller

Kenny Rogers has been married five times. His first marriage was to Janice Gordon from 1958 to 1960. His second marriage was to Jean Rogers from October 1960 to 1963. His third marriage was to Margo Anderson from October 1964 to 1976. In 1977 he married Marianne Gordon and they were married until 1993. In 1997, he and Wanda Miller were happily married. They often shared sweet photos on Facebook celebrating their lives together.

4. Kenny & Wanda Met When She Was Hosting at a Restaurant He Visited

Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller met in an unexpected way in Atlanta, Country Rebel reported. He was on a blind date, but he was smitten by her instead. He called the restaurant later and asked about Wanda, who was 26 at the time. She returned his call after her coworkers convinced her they weren’t playing a joke on her. They married on June 1, 1997.

According to Country Fancast, Miller was born in Lowndes County and has a twin sister, Tonia. There was a 28-year age difference between Rogers and Miller (her parents are just two years younger than Rogers.) But over time, they realized the two were very much in love. Rogers told them when they first were skeptical of him: “I will make you a promise. I will never lie to her and I will never lie to you.” He said that he and her parents became best friends.

Miller told Valdosta Daily Times that Rogers is so nice and she’s only seen him angry maybe four times.

5. Miller Said She Never Forgot Her Roots After She & Rogers Were Married

In an interview with Valdosta Daily Times, Miller said she never forgot her roots after marrying Rogers. She attended her 30th reunion for Lowndes High School and she said that she and her twin boys still visited her parents in Lowndes County about 12 times a year and Rogers often comes with them.

In 2015 she said she still joined Rogers on the road sometimes, but once their sons were born she couldn’t go quite as often. She told Valdosta Daily Times: “The first 12 years we were together, I went everywhere with him. Then when the kids came along, you have to prioritize.”

In 2017 in an Instagram post, Kenny Rogers said that one of the most rewarding things in his life was being a father.