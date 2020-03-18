WATCH: Kevin Bacon Shares ‘6 Degrees of Separation’ PSA Amid Coronavirus

America is living in unprecedented times during the coronavirus outbreak, and while citizens hunker down at home to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Kevin Bacon shared a wonderfully comforting PSA for those feeling lonely while practicing social distancing.

The Footloose star, and the eponymous name associated with “Bacon’s Law” – how everyone in the world is connected through the actor via six degrees of separation, shared a video on Twitter to his 655K followers with the message:

“Hey everybody, now it’s so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others. Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let’s work together to stay home and keep each other safe.”

Hey everybody, now it’s so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others. Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/ybv63bE42t — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 18, 2020

Bacon, 61, said “Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you. Right now like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus.”

Sharing his own personal reason as to why he’s self-quarantining, Bacon tweeted that he’s staying home for wife Kyra Sedgwick, whom he’s been married to since 1988, and shares two children, Sosie and Travis Bacon.

Bacon tweeted, “I encourage YOU ALL to join in! The more folks involved, the merrier – because we’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) Let’s work together to spread the word and save lives. Use the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share!”

How Did ‘Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ Get Started In The First Place?

It’s been over 25 years since the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” theory first became canon in Hollywood. It all started as a game created by three students at Albright College in 1994. After watching the cult classic Footloose, which was first released in 1984, Craig Fass, Brian Turtle, and Mike Ginelli then watched The Air Up There, another Bacon-starring film, which premiered in 1994, and started to seriously wonder how many other people he’s worked with.

Discovering just how many people are connected through Bacon became a national phenomenon. The trio of college students appeared on The Jon Stewart Show and The Howard Stern Show before publishing the book, 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, in 1996.

While at first Bacon was perplexed at the popularity of everyone trying to find a connection to him, he’s since fully embraced the entire game.

READ NEXT: Why Wasn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci at Today’s White House Coronavirus Press Conference?