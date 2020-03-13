Kids Luv on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

KidsLuv founder Ashi Jelinek went to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get one of them to invest in her zero-sugar hydrating beverage for children. The episode airs on March 13 at 8 p.m.

KidsLuv is a zero-sugar vitamin, mineral and hydrating beverage that was designed specifically with kids in mind. The product is non-GMO, vegan, Kosher and Gluten free. The product is only recommended for children over the age of two.

“As a mom, I know first hand how challenging it can be to find food and beverages that your kids will eat and are good for them, and KidsLuv delivers on that promise,” Jelinek told Heavy in an email.

Jelinek appealed to sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.

Here’s what you should know about KidsLuv:

1. The Company is Run by Women

Jelinek founded the company after being inspired by the lack of healthy and innovative children’s products. As a mother of three, she founded The Living Company as a way to provide better products for the entire family while also retaining a green carbon footprint.

“We are a women-owned and run small startup and have created a solution for parents who want to provide their kids with a zero sugar beverage that hydrates, provides 12 essential vitamins and minerals in one serving, and tastes delicious,” she said. “Even more, it’s non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten-Free, and sustainable (served in an 8 oz. 100 percent recyclable, straw-free drink carton.)”

In the introduction to Jelinek on the company’s website, she explains that being able to control what goes into the product is key because that’s the way she knows she’s able to deliver a quality drink for her family and for other families.

2. Founding the Company Was a Learning Process for Jelinek

Many Shark Tank entrepreneurs are first-time founders who have learned on the job when it comes to what it takes to run a company and the logistics behind that. Jelinek is no different in that regards, telling us that the whole process has been a learning experience.

“Since founding my company the biggest surprise has been the capital it takes to get a beverage business off the ground and also how long it takes in a sales cycle to get into stores,” she told us. “These learnings are all part of a process; being an entrepreneur means being constantly open to learning and innovating as your company grows.”

Though she started the company after an initial thought about how there were no healthy options when it came to delicious drinks for children, it’s grown since then, and the drinks are now available to purchase online through Amazon and Thrive Market.

3. It Can Be a Replacement for Gummy Daily Vitamins

According to the KidsLuv FAQ, the nutritious drinks can serve as a replacement of the daily gummy vitamins many children take on a daily basis. The website claims that dentists are drawing links between candy vitamins and tooth decay and cavities, so KidsLuv may be a better option in that case.

“Our liquid vitamins are absorbed directly into the bloodstream and skip the harmful sugary effects of your gummy or chewable vitamins,” the website states.

A single 8-ounce serving of the juice contains Vitamin D, Calcium, Potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6 and B12 as well as folate and Sodium. The breakdown of nutritional values is available online.

4. There are Two Flavors Available

At the time of writing, KidsLuv comes in two flavors: Starstruck Coconut and Flying Flamango. In both cases, the first two ingredients listed are water and organic coconut water from concentrate.

They are available to purchase in 16-pack cases for $37.99, or the 8-pack variety pack is available to purchase for $21.99.

The products can also be ordered in a subscription format. In that case, a 1-case or 2-case supply would be delivered once a month to the customer’s door. The service is available through the company’s website and offers a slight discount from the one-time buy option.

5. The Product Was Created With Sustainability In Mind

According to the website, The Luving company sources its ingredients “while keeping the whole body and planet in mind.” They also feature blog posts about teaching children to recycle.

The packaging that KidsLuv comes in is recyclable and straw-free. The TetraPak cartons themselves are made mostly from paper in what the FAQ calls the “most earth-friendly packages available.”

Tune in to Shark Tank at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC on March 13 to see if Jelinek is able to get an offer from one or more of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: Coconut Girl Ice Cream on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know