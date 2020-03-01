Kimmy Gabriela on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol Season 18 is well underway on ABC, and on Sunday night, the show’s three all-star judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryant, will audition a whole new slew of talent.

Introduced by veteran host Ryan Seacrest one of the episode’s standout contestants is Kimmy Gabriela. The 17-year-old from Lakeland, Florida has already become a social media star due to her impressive pipes and has garnered nearly 100K followers prior to her Idol premiere. Based on previews, and her incredible voice, Kimmy is primed to make it far on this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Kimmy Gabriela:

1. Kimmy Credits Her Online Fans For Encouraging To Audition For ‘Idol’

When Kimmy first shared the news on Instagram that she audition for the talent competition, she thanked her followers for giving her the courage to finally get out there and give it a shot. She wrote, “HUGE news! You guys are always telling me I should try and go out and chase my dreams and audition for a show so.. I did! You guys have no idea how much your kind words and support mean to me and Im so excited to share this experience with you all!”

2. Kimmy’s Entire Instagram Page Is Filled With Covers Song Performances

Kimmy isn’t afraid to cover songs originally performed by some of the greatest pop artists of this generation. Feature on her social media page, Kimmy sings Sia’s “Chandelier,” Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons,” Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” and Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.”

While it looks like Kimmy is playing the piano in her videos, she is not. She said on Instagram, “I just move around a lot.” To record her videos, Kimmy uses an app called Musi to play karaoke tracks while she sings and then films them on a Snapchat with a fun filter.

3. Kimmy Wrote The Song ‘Before You Go’ For Her Best Friend Serving In The Military

While Kimmy has yet to officially release any original music, in November 2019, she shared a video of her singing a song she was inspired to write entitled, “Before You Go.” She captioned the post, “I wrote this song a couple of months ago for my best friend, she’s in the military now, and I was missing her a little extra today so I figured I would share her song with you guys.”

The video was viewed nearly 80K times and the responses in the comments section called Kimmy’s song “amazing.” Ash Marie Diaz, her best friend, replied: “It’s my song!!! Bestfriend I miss and love you I’m with you right now!!”

4. Kimmy’s Nationality Is Dominican & Venezuelan

She started singing at the age of 5 and can speak Spanish fluently. During an AMA session on her Instagram stories, Kimmy said that her dad is a musician and a huge inspiration in her life. “He’s taught me everything I know,” she said.

5. Kimmy Has Become Close Friends With Fellow ‘Idol’ Contestants Lauren Spencer-Smith & Makayla Phillips

Laurent Spencer-Smith said one of the best parts of going through the audition process was making new friends, and it appears these two young and incredibly talented singers have hit it off. Kimmy only follows 54 people on Instagram and one of them is Lauren, who is constantly posting supportive messages on her pictures and videos.

Another contestant Kimmy appears to have befriended, Makayla Phillips, who will also be a force to reckon with this season on Idol.

