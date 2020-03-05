Is the Kitty Elizabeth Gillies on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The Masked Singer is in its third season, and the stars are bigger and better than ever. The Kitty is one singer who has confused audiences and judges so far with her mysterious clues packages, but one popular guess is that the person hiding under the mask is Elizabeth Gillies.

Could Gillies be the one belting it out under the mask? Do the clues line up?

Read on.

Gillies Is Friends With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies Sing "Give It Up!" | “Victorious” | “Freak the Freak Out”Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies sing "Give It Up" in the Victorious episode "Freak the Freak Out"! 2017-04-04T00:13:07.000Z

At first, the judges were all over the board with their guesses when it came to the singing feline. Some guessed Lindsay Lohan, while others were sure the masked Kitty is Kate Bosworth (who has heterochromia– one eye is blue and the other is yellow).

When it comes to Elizabeth Gillies, we can’t overlook how many of the clues do line up.

The Kitty sang “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande for her debut performance, and Gillies was Grande’s co-star in the Broadway musical, “13”, and on the Nickelodeon series, “Victorious”. She even sang a duet of “Santa Baby” with Grande in 2013, and that went on to appear in Grande’s song, “Kisses”.

In her clues package, the Kitty also explained that people don’t think of her as the person she’s become, but the “person she once was.” This could be a reference to the fact that Gillies got her start on Nickelodeon.

Some fans also think the voice is a perfect match.

The Kitty Is Shorter Than Elizabeth Gillies

There’s one huge hint that we can’t overlook, and it isn’t even in a clues package. The kitty is very short. “Like, Snooki short,” in the words of Nicole Scherzinger.

Elizabeth Gillies, however, is 5’7″, so this wouldn’t exactly work.

The clues videos have informed us that the Kitty wants to “wipe the slate clean with the purest snow.” We also know the Kitty in some way relates to a wizard and telescope, and that people don’t think of the Kitty as “the person she’s become, but the person she once was.”

Perhaps the best guess out there is Sabrina Carpenter. The most telling clue is a video of Sabrina singing “Dangerous Woman” that sounds very similar to the Kitty.

As for the wizard clue, Sabrina once Tweeted that the Disney show she’d love to guest star on would be Wizards of Waverly Place.

She also got her start in Peter Pan and Tinker Bell – A Pirate’s Christmas which could explain the pirate clue. And, Sabrina stands at just 5’0′, which would make sense as well.

Still, this doesn’t explain the heterochromia. The Kitty has two different colored eyes, which has led some fans to investigate which celebs also have heterochromia. Elizabeth Berkley is a popular guess because her right eye is half green and half brown. She was also on Saved by the Bell, and appeared in the movie Showgirls, which could explain the Kitty’s showgirl costume.

The comments section of Youtube tends to be the most accurate forum for guessing the masked singers’ identities, and fans can’t seem to reach a consensus on who the Kitty could be.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what other clues The Masked Singer gives us. The show airs Wednesday nights at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

