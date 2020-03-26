Is Kourtney Kardashian Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima?

Recent reports indicate that Kourtney Kardashian is back together with ex-boyfriend Younes Benjima.

In 2017, Kardashian and Bendjima started dating after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. The couple was together for over a year, but split in August 2018.

In Fall 2019, however, the two were spotted spending time together, once again. They even posed together for a pic at the annual Kardashian Christmas party at Kourtney’s home in Calabasas.

A Source Confirmed They Were Back on in December

In December, a source told People that Kourtney “decided to give [Bendjima] another chance.”

Another source added, “They have fun together and her kids like him. He seems very committed to Kourtney. She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again.”

Fans of the Kardasians are well aware of how important Kourtney’s children are to her, and fortunately, Younes is good with her little ones. In fact, he joined Kourtney at Disneyland in mid-December to celebrate Reign’s birthday.

Even though Kourtney hasn’t posted about Bendjima in a while, fans may recall that in December (around when she started seeing the 26-year-old again) she announced that she wanted to make her life more “private”.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney said that she wanted to focus her attention on being a mom and spending less time filming for E!. She shared, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there.”

It’s possible that keeping Younes off her Instagram is an attempt to do just that– keep her life out of the spotlight as much as she can.

Bendjima Is a Model

What do we know about Bendjima? The 26-year-old model is a former boxer and 14 years younger than Kourtney. In 2016, Bendjima and Kardashian attended Paris Fashion Week together. A source told The Sun at the time, “It’s early days for them but they are enjoying each others’ company.”

Prior to dating Kardashian, Bendjima was in a relationship with British model Jourdan Dunn. The couple was together for a few months before calling it quits.

With over a million followers on Instagram, Bendjima is no stranger to fame. And while Kourtney hasn’t posted much of him on Instagram, Younes also appears to be keeping the relationship under wraps, mostly posting modeling photos of his travels across the globe.

Another fun fact about the former boxer is that he is fluent in three languages: Arabic, English, and French. Bendjima was born in Algeria and spends his time between the US and France, where his mother lives. According to TV Overmind, Kardashian and Bendjima run in similar friendship circles, and one of Bendjima’s close friends is Jaden Smith, who Kardashian is also friends with.

It’s unclear if Bendjima will make an appearance on Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. New episodes of the show will air on E! Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

