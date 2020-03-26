Kris Jenner Is Still Dating Boyfriend Corey Gamble

It seems counterintuitive to think that a reality TV star who is the matriarch of one of the most famous families in America could keep anything on the down low, but Kris Jenner has quietly managed to have a serious relationship with a man named Corey Gamble for quite some time now. Ahead of Keeping Up With the Kardashians returning for its 18th season on Thursday, March 26, here’s what we know about their dating life and what the current status is.

Kris and Corey Met in 2014

Kris and her ex Caitlyn Jenner split in 2013 and Kris filed for divorce the following year, citing irreconcilable differences. That same year, she met Corey Gamble designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Spain. At the time, Gamble was working as Justin Bieber’s tour manager.

Jenner’s children weren’t too keen on the romance at first because of the 25-year age difference between the two — Kris is 64 and Gamble will turn 40 in November 2020, making him younger than Jenner’s two oldest daughters, Kourtney and Kim.

When they first got together, Kris told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras that it was “so annoying” that her own family was “being so judgmental” and all she wants to do is life her life, according to People.

Ultimately, however, the girls got on board because Jenner explained to them that Gamble makes her happy and takes good care of her. But don’t expect there to be wedding bells any time soon. Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017 that she probably will not get married again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” said Jenner. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

There was a rumor going around in November 2019 that the two were married in a secret ceremony, but that rumor appears to be completely unsubstantiated. In fact, a source told Hollywood Life in response to those rumors that the two “have no plans to marry.”

Corey Doesn’t Appear on the Show Very Often

It’s not that he’s never been on the show, but Gamble’s appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians are few and far between. He appeared in four episodes in 2015, seven episodes in 2016, and just three episodes in 2017, which was the last time he was on the show.

But he and Jenner are still going strong. They appeared on each other’s Instagram as recently as December 2019, when they were decked out to the nines and had the “best night ever.” Gamble also posted a photo of them together on November 5, 2019, which is Jenner’s birthday, where he wrote, “Will always make u smile and have your back, love you 1000x, Happy K day bab.”

And even though he’s not really on the show, Gamble is a part of the family, as evidenced by the massive family photo they took in April 2019.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

