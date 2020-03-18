Are Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Still Together or Married?

This week’s episode of Bravo’s hit reality series Summer House sees one of the main couples in the house get into a huge fight. The fight may leave fans questioning whether the two are together. There’s good news in that regard: the couple is still together and has since set a wedding date.

In the sneak peek from tonight’s episode, Kyle Cooke enters the house drunk after a whole night out with his friends, which upsets his fiancee Amanda Batula.

The clip, which was released by E! shows Cooke in the kitchen being loud, causing Batula to get out of bed to see what’s going on.

Read on to learn more about the couple’s fight and wedding plans.

The Fight Started When Cooke Came Home Late

In the clip, Batula confronts Cooke, telling him it was 1:30 in the morning and she still hadn’t heard from him.

“Yeah, I thought I was coming home,” Cooke replied.

“Okay, so you don’t text me to say you’re not coming home,” Batula retorted.

Her fiance replied sarcastically that texting her was the top thing on his mind when he was hanging out with his friends, which led to Batula saying she felt like she was never on the top of his mind.

“I’m done with you,” Cooke says, walking away from the situation. He goes to the pool area to rant.

“Ever since I’ve been engaged, all I’ve been doing is apologizing, not having sex, and literally just being a f**king caged animal. I literally did nothing wrong and I’m getting ridiculed,” he says. Batula could hear him from where she was, though, and went out to confront him once again. He tells her he can’t do it anymore and the whole thing is exhausting.

“Do you want to be single?” she asks him, to which he replies yes. “Remember that tomorrow,” Batula tells him before he storms away.

Their Wedding is Set For September 2020

According to Bravo TV, Batula and Cooke’s wedding is set for September 2020. He told the Daily Dish podcast that the couple got to go looking for a wedding venue on camera for this season of the show.

Cooke also said he was excited for the wedding.

“All the people that we care about in one room celebrating us,” he said. “I’m also just dying to see what dress she picks.”

Batula posted on Instagram about the wedding planning process on February 20. She said she knows Cooke is excited to get married but she needed more time.

“Kyle and I went through a lot right before getting engaged, and I am so glad he is so excited to get married, but I needed more time. I also want our wedding to be the wedding of our dreams and I need the time to make that happen. After months of looking, we found what we though was the perfect venue,” she wrote. “When it fell through, I couldn’t just pick up where we left off because I felt like we exhausted all of our options. I felt defeated.”

She continued, writing “You can make all the assumptions you want about our relationship and engagement. You can place all the bets on if we’ll get married or not. But every single relationship in this world is different and that’s what makes them all so special.”

Summer House airs on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

