Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Back Together?

There have been reports leading up to the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. Now, thanks to 10-year-old Mason Disick, we know that no, they are not actually back together.

In an Instagram Live session on Tuesday night, Mason, who is Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, said that his aunt and Travis Scott were not back together after a fan asked about it.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” he said.

Read on to learn more about Kylie and Travis’ relationship rumors.

The Rumors That They Are Back Together are Apparently False

The rumors of the rekindling of their relationship started after Jenner used her Instagram photo to share some photos of her with the rapper early in March 2020, which led to many outlets reporting that the couple may actually be back together.

The captions on the photos simply wrote “It’s. A. Mood” and they showed her and her ex hanging out at a Houston Rockets game back in 2017.

The couple broke it off last year. They reportedly spent time together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. A source told ET at the time that the two still have feelings for each other.

“Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age,” the source said, continuing to say that they were doing better “now than ever.”

It’s possible the two are just on good terms to co-parent Stormi, much like Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson who are reportedly quarantined together due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Travis Scott Posted Videos of Him Playing Basketball With Stormi

Fans have been suggesting that it’s possible Kylie is quarantined with Stormi’s father after he uploaded a video of himself playing basketball with their daughter. It is possible that the video was taken before everyone started practicing social distancing, though.

Kylie has taken to Instagram many times in the past week to urge her followers to practice social distancing, a stance she doubled down on after the United States Surgeon General named her when talking about influencers being able to convince the younger generation of the importance of practicing self-isolation.

She posted a new video on March 25 with the caption “missing social time,” and “the faster we stay inside the faster we can get back to it .. I hope everyone is taking social distancing serious !!”

On March 17, Jenner took to Twitter to urge her followers to practice self-quarantining.

“i hope everyone is feeling well! it’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote.

Jenner has also said that being pregnant prepared her for coronavirus. Since Jenner stayed inside for long periods of time during her pregnancy with daughter Stormi, she said she is used to self-quarantining.

“I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this,” her Instagram story read. “I didn’t leave the house for months.”

