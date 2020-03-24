LightSkinKeisha & Boyfriend Coca Vango Join Love and Hip Hop Atlanta

Rapper LightSkinKeisha and her boyfriend Coca Vango will be appearing on Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Best known for her song Ride Good, the rapper released her debut single in 2017. In late 2018, she released her debut mixtape, That’s Just the Bottom Line.

LightSkinKeisha Is a Rapper & a Model

According to her biography on All Music, LightSkinKeisha kicked off her career by posting modeling photos on her Instagram account, which has 1.7 million followers to date.

She would post rapping videos every now and then until 2017, when she chose to focus solely on music.

In 2018, LightSkinKeisha scored a record deal with LA Reid’s Hitco Entertainment. All Music writes that she is known for her “blunt, confrontational, and endlessly confident delivery.”

In a September 2017 interview, LightSkinKeisha opened up about the meaning of her stage name. She said that she was inspired by the film Belly, which starred rappers DMX and Nas. During the interview, LightSkinKeisha shared of the character named Kisha, “She’s like a dark-skinned Kisha… I just loved the role that she played. She played the whole boss female… she handled the business. They respected her.”

LightSkinKeisha has received criticism for her name, but holds that its roots are in no way negative. “Before you get to judging or assuming that someone is this or that… you have to understand where the meaning of that name comes from… And that name does not come from anything being colorist. A colorist is someone who discriminates against one skin tone… I’ve never in no way shape or form — in no way period — have ever used a skin tone against somebody. Check my resume.”

She & Coca Vango Have Been Dating Since 2018

In 2018, according to Distractify, LightSkinKeisha started dating Coca Vango. They were friends for years before deciding to make their relationship romantic.

The couple did not hit it off right away. In a June interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, the rapper shared, “When we first was around each other, we didn’t even like each other. I couldn’t stand him.”

Coca Vango is also a rapper, known for his “smooth approach that blended melodic rap delivery and a floating,” writes All Music.

Vango started working on his mixtapes as a teenager, and in 2018, he released Motivational Purposes Only. The artist, 30, was born in Decatur, Georgia, which is where LightSkinKeisha was also born.

Kiyomi Leslie is another new face this season. Leslie is Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend and is known for her role on Wild’N Out.

The trailer for this season teases, “Karlie gears up for the fight of her life, Mimi plays Stevie, Joc tries to keep his relationship on track, and much more goes down … prepare to be shocked over betrayal, secrets and heartbreak.”

Be sure to check out the new faces of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on VH1.

