Linda Lou’s is Rescued by Jon Taffer, ‘Bar Rescue’

Tonight’s episode of Bar Rescue sees host Jon Taffer and his crew travel to Layton, Utah to rescue failing bar Linda Lou’s Time for Two. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount network.

Taffer was joined by Ryan Reeves and Nate Schmidt, both NHL players, to perform reconnaissance on Linda Lou’s before he entered the bar. The show utilizes this format in order to get an authentic look at what’s going on in the bar before Taffer enters.

Reaves posted a video on Twitter announcing the appearance to his followers.

“Tonight. Paramount Network. Bar Rescue,” he said. “Me and Schmidty, Nate Schmidt, the one and only, we go to Utah and do a little recon for Jon Taffer, and then Jon does what he does, comes in and brings the noise all over that bar. You don’t wanna miss this one.”

According to the “Breaking Brandon” episode synopsis, the episode shows that “a son on the verge of meltdown after emptying his sick mother’s life savings is four days away from closing his dream bar.”

The Rescue Took Place in August 2019

Vegas Golden Knights Do Recon ⚔️ Bar Rescue S7 Sneak PeekThe Vegas Golden Knights and Jon Taffer join forces to help rescue a bar that is four days away from closing. New episodes every Sunday at 10/9c on Paramount Network. Watch full episodes: https://paramountnetwork.com/shows/bar-rescue #BarRescue #ParamountNetwork Subscribe for More! https://bit.ly/2JLjjeO Jon Taffer embarks on a cross-country tour of the worst drinking establishments in America. Bad drinks, wild staffs, and wasted owners conspire against him and his experts as they give failing businesses one last shot at success. Follow Paramount Network Website: http://paramountnetwork.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/paramountnetwork/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/paramountnetwork/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountnet 2020-03-09T06:30:02.000Z

As sometimes happens during a Bar Rescue, Taffer had Linda Lou’s change its name as part of the renovation. Now, Linda Lou’s is known as Purser’s Bar, though the owner still uses both names.

In November 2019, the Linda Lou’s and Purser’s Bar Facebook pages were updated with a post showing the new name on the sign outside the bar.

“And the little bit of Linda Linda’s begins to slowly come creepin….. can ya feel it!!!” the post was captioned.

They also took to Facebook to update their patrons on December 30, 2019, writing that changes are still in the works in a big way. They mention that they have a kitchen coming along for wings, mozzarella sticks, pizza, cakes and more. They also said they have free pool for guests.

The menu is available online, but it’s not clear if this is the current menu since it’s still on the Linda Lou’s website.

The Owner is Changing Some Things Back

Though there is only one review for Purser’s Bar on Google Reviews, the reviews for Linda Lou’s Time For Two were generally positive, earning a total 4.3 out of 5-star rating.

The only Purser’s Bar review was placed six months ago and reads “Fantastic place to go!! Staff is very friendly and food is great.”

Guests have still been leaving reviews under the name Linda Lou’s Time For Two, however, even though the bar has been marked as permanently closed on Google. Recent

One negative review mentions Bar Rescue, writing “If this is how the show Bar Rescue rescues a bar I think they would have been better off not having them come in. The walls weren’t even repainted the front looked like a laundry mat, had I not known Linda Lou’s was there before I never would have stopped thinking there was still a bar there at all. Big thumbs down Bar Rescue.”

The owner replied to the review, mentioning that they did not ask the show to come help the bar, though they did accept the change. They wrote that they were trying to change things back to how they were before the show.

“Sadly we’ve seen a 67 percent loss in customers that share your sentiment I am thinking and have not returned,” the response reads. “Unfortunately, I can’t do it fast enough and without you amazing customers can’t do the repairs timely and therefore am choosing to sell if possible or other options as I no longer have the means after myself been a part of this place for 20 years.”

Tune in to Bar Rescue on the Paramount Network at 10 p.m. ET/PT to see the changes to Linda Lou’s.

READ NEXT: SacTown Bar in Sacramento is Rescued on ‘Bar Rescue’