WATCH: Lindsay Lohan Says ‘I’m Back’ With Super Creepy Video

Lindsay Lohan has been teasing the release of a new album for over a year, but the highly anticipated third studio album from the former child star now seems to be just around the corner. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old dropped a teaser video on all her social channels with the title, “I’m Back.”

During the 30-second teaser, Lohan is giving off some serious serial killer vibes to announce her comeback. Zooming in on old-school TVs featuring media clips of the actress throughout the past few years, the video comes to close with a TV screen suddenly breaking as if it was struck with a bat, and then a smiley face appears — it’s all very reminiscent of the horror TV show, Mr. Mercedes, which was based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges novel trilogy.

On Instagram, Lohan deleted every single previous post on her account. For her 8.2 million followers, the only post on her verified account is this new “I’m Back” video. In her bio, is a link to pre-save her upcoming single.

What kind of vibe is Lohan going for with her new album? It’s hard to say. The response online was mixed as it seemed for many users online that deciding to drop new music in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was an odd choice.

However, a lot of fans were just excited for Lohan to return to the spotlight and believed the video was giving off extreme Taylor Swift Reputation vibes.

The Mean Girls star released her debut album, Speak, in 2004, which featured her first single, “Rumors,” which eventually went Gold, and earned her a nomination for Best Pop Video at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2005.

In 2005, Lohan dropped her sophomore effort, A Little More Personal (Raw), which reached No. 20 on the Billboard 200. The single, “Confessions fo a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father), debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After numerous “new album is coming” announcement, with promised dates that have come and gone, Lohan released the single, “Bossy,” which was written by Ne-Yeo and Stargate. While her third studio album was set to be released in 2008, the Parent Trap star announced the record was being put on hold.

Over a decade later, Lohan released a new single and music video in 14 years for the songs, “Xanax.” However, the EDM sounding track was only made available on Instagram and was never fully released on streaming platforms. The snippet of lyrics went, “I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah. Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe.”

What’s Lindsay Lohan Been Up To Lately?

While Lohan’s MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which featured her home and day club in Mykonos, Greece, was canceled after one season, the Herbie Fully Loaded actress went off to Australia to be a judge on their version of The Masked Singer.

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

In January 2020, Lohan announced she was moving back to America and her plans for the upcoming year. In a New Year’s Eve interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen she said, “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

