Lisa & Usman 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Lisa and Usman, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, were together for two years before the two finally met in person in Usman’s home country of Nigeria. Usman proposed to Lisa online, and although the two maintained a long-distance engagement before meeting one another, the reality stars were already dealing with some issues in their relationship regarding Lisa’s jealousy. So are Lisa and Usman still together today?

WARNING: Spoilers regarding Lisa and Usman’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want to know anything before the season wraps up.

It’s unclear at this time if Lisa and Usman are still together. There are conflicting reports on the couple’s relationship, with one outlet claiming that the two are married and still together today, while another states that Lisa and Usman were married, but are now divorced. Lisa and Usman both still post photos of one another on their respective Instagram pages too, so we aren’t certain what’s going on between the two at the moment, and likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up. However, we believe they are still together … keep reading for details.

Photos From Their Wedding Ceremony Leaked Online

According to Starcasm, the two were definitely married last year on August 30. Lisa posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram, although they have since been deleted, Starcasm reports. One picture showed the newlyweds holding up their marriage certificate (likely for Lisa to flaunt in front of Usman’s female fans), and another shows the two holding hands during the ceremony. You can check out the pictures here.

According to Reality TV World, Lisa “reportedly chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman’s request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman’s mother’s name when she got married.” The wedding photos show Lisa donning a white lace wedding dress with a long veil, while Usman is decked out in traditional Nigerian wedding garb.

Usman also shared a screenshot of a text he received from Lisa in early December, which discusses her decision to convert to Islam when she married Usman. “Wasn’t for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you,” she told her husband, according to Starcasm. “This was a decision that I made for myself.”

There Have Been Reports That the Two Divorced, Although Instagram Paints a Different Picture

Although the photos Starcasm shared clearly show the two at their wedding ceremony, Daily Soap Dish and Screenrant both claim the two have since divorced. According to the outlet, the couple married in Nigeria, but split up sometime earlier this year after Lisa changed her status to “single” on social media.

Although several publications claim the two split up, both Lisa and Usman’s Instagram pages tell a different story. Lisa’s Instagram page is filled with photos, collages and videos of the two together, and Usman’s page features several posts promoting their storyline on the show, so we have our doubts that the two are actually divorced. Whether or not they split up for a short time remains to be seen, but it appears Lisa and Usman are still together today, according to social media.

The Instagram page FraudedByTLC also shared a screenshot of Lisa confirming that she and Usman were still together back in February, so unless something drastic has changed since then, we stick by our original prediction that the two are still together today. Check out the post below:

Fans will just have to keep watching to see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

