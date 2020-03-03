‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Spoilers: Amber Slams ‘Fake’ Jessica

Love Is Blind star Amber Pike was not pleased when she saw Jessica Batten continuing to flirt with then-fiancé Matt Barnett on their faux-honeymoon in Mexico. The confrontation came during the reunion special, which is slated to air on Netflix Thursday.

Jessica flip-flopped between Barnett and then-fiancé Mark Cuevas, who she ultimately split with. Before asking Amber to marry him, Barnett playfully proposed the idea of marriage to Jessica—something she took seriously.

Amber wasn’t angry that Barnett proposed to Jessica first. “He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out and he shouldn’t have said that. That it wasn’t how he meant it,” Amber said on the reunion special. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s not how you meant it. I believe you.’ I trusted him. As far as I was concerned there was nothing after the fact.”

Amber Confronted Jessica During the Reunion Special

But Amber was not OK after she watched the show and saw Jessica chasing after Barnett and questioning his relationship with Amber. “To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico: Bitch, you’re shysty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake,” she said, looking directly at Jessica. “I think you are a very disingenuine [sic] person and I hope seeing this, you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs.”

Not only was Jessica interfering with Barnett and Amber’s relationship, she was also being disloyal to her then-fiancé. “You were engaged to another man that you were leading on,” she said, before pointing to her now-husband. “He was engaged. He made his choice.”

Amber Shares New Wedding Pictures on Instagram

On the same day the preview aired, Amber took to Instagram to share pictures from her wedding with Barnett. “Thanks for being there to catch me when I fell…. and making sure I was laughing the whole way down even though it makes me look like a lunatic lol,” she captioned one of the posts.

She added in another about her wedding day: “I couldn’t have asked for a day more full of love and happiness. I am forever grateful for all of the amazing people in my life that keep my heart so full.”

Barnett Questioned Jessica’s Motives

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barnett said he didn’t want to marry Jessica because he was afraid she wasn’t authentic. “With Jessica, I got this thought in my head that she was just a salesperson because I knew that’s what she had done in the past,” Barnett said. “It made me reevaluate if she was just trying to sell herself to me.”

As for Amber, she was just special. “Amber just had that fire that I needed in my life,” he said.

Season 1 of Love Is Blind, produced by Kinetic Content, is currently streaming on Netflix.

