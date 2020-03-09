Lucky 66 Bowl is Rescued on ‘Bar Rescue’

Tonight’s episode of Bar Rescue sees host Jon Taffer and the crew travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico to rescue the Lucky 66 Bowl. The bar is a combination bowling center with a bar.

The owner of Lucky 66 is Mike Draper, who bought the bar and bowling center as a tribute to his father, is reportedly around $1 million in debt and losing almost $15,000 a month.

The episode of Bar Rescue happened in August 2019 when Draper was almost out of money. The food operation in the back was actually run by a different business that leased out the opportunity to run the food service. Taffer said in the episode teaser that the food was greasy, which is a problem when serving it to bowling customers as it could affect their games.

Draper is a Vietnam Veteran

The episode synopsis for the upcoming episode says that Draper is a veteran of the Vietnam war. The episode doesn’t seem to put a large amount of emphasis on that fact, though.

The teaser showed part of the recon that Taffer and some locals did for the bar. During the service, the bartender left the bar area to go get lemons, and she left a bottle of whisky on the bar alongside a shot glass, causing Taffer to say they could have basically poured their own shots or served themselves.

“Here’s what I know. I know this place has incredible turnover,” Taffer said during the episode. “I know that the staff does not like Michael, I know the customers don’t like Mike. I don’t know why, but there’s something about Mike that is alienating employees, alienating customers. I’m concerned that Mike is just a d*ck.”

The teaser also showed Draper getting testy with the customers, telling them that they were getting under his skin and he’d help them when he was done with what he was doing. He also cut them off after they had one shot in an hour, saying that he cut people off after three shots in one hour. He asked them their weights after they said they had only had one, and then he said he wasn’t going to serve them anymore and told them to leave.

After that exchange, Taffer walked into the bar and confronted Draper.

The renovation and update took place in August 2019.

Reviews For Lucky 66 Bowl are Mixed

The reviews for Lucky 66 Bowl are mixed depending on which review site is checked. On Yelp, there are a total of 14 reviews for a total 2-star rating. Only one of those reviews was left after the updates, though.

The most recent review was left in November and is a one-star review that reads, “Worst place to go in town don’t go here. The owner is a d**khead. Not even bar rescue could save this place. They treated my friends like trash. We will never go again.”

On Google Reviews, however, the reviews are more positive with the majority of reviews left in the last four months leaning toward a four or five-star rating.

One recent review reads, “Lucky 66 is a little gem. The atmosphere is fantastic. Plenty of lanes and games. Got a decently new pair of shoes for rent too. Had a blast with my friends. Definitely recommend going. Maybe you’ll get lucky and get the haunted lane.”

Tune in to Bar Rescue March 8 at 10 p.m. on Paramount to watch the Lucky 66 Bowl episode.

