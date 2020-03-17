Are Mackenzie McKee & Husband Josh Back Together?

Are Teen Mom OG stars Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh back together? After Josh’s cheating scandal devastated Mackenzie she contemplated divorce, but in October Josh re-proposed to Mackenzie and she said yes!
The couple seems to be on great terms leading up to the 2020 season of Teen Mom OG. In October, Josh took to Instagram to announce that he and Mackenzie had decided to recommit to each other following their infidelity.
Josh Fought For Their Relationship
God works in mysterious ways… We went to a marriage encounters program, which is a Christian based organization. It was an awesome experience, the structure of the program was amazing and every lesson/segment makes the couples realise why they got married in the first place. It’s not easy and the journey might get a little rocky but grounding your marriage in god makes your relationship become closer. The second day we were there we had a little exercise and at the end we were dismissed to go back to our room or we could stay and have a couple come pray with us and that night I asked god to fully come into my life and that alone was worth attending….
The Oklahoma natives, who share three children together—Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and son Broncs Weston, 3—sought help through a Christian-based organization. There, they were able to determine they wanted to fight for their relationship.
Josh shared a picture that showed the couple kissing. “God works in mysterious ways,” he wrote at the beginning of the post.
Attending the Marriage Encounters program was an “awesome” experience for the McKees. It’s not easy and the journey might get a little rocky but grounding your marriage in God makes your relationship become closer,” he wrote. “I asked God to fully come into my life and that alone was worth attending.”
The proposal might have been surprising for some, especially since Mackenzie announced their split on social media in August. They were barely able to live together and Mackenzie was ready to move on.
Mackenzie Didn’t Think Their Was Hope For Their Marriage
She didn’t see a future with her high school sweetheart. “I was done. I was absolutely done,” she told People magazine in October.
It was Josh who asked her to go on the marriage retreat. Mackenzie admitted it was “awkward” at first.
But when Josh but his faith in God, it was the change Mackenzie had been waiting for.
“One day we were walking back to our hotel room after a lesson and he just stopped me and said, ‘I’m ready to give my life to Christ. I really want to be saved,’” the MTV reality star told the magazine. “That is something that I’ve been patiently praying for nine years.”
Their relationship is the best it has ever been. “I know he loves me more now than he ever has,” she told People magazine.
Mackenzie and Josh have been dating since 2009 and they married in 2013. Before they tied the knot, Mackenzie revealed they both had been unfaithful and lied to each other. However, she expected that once they legally made promises to each other, they had turned over a new leaf.
She was shocked when she found out Josh had been unfaithful. In a teaser for the new season, Mackenzie talks about wanting to divorce Josh, though her mother—who died from Stage 4 lung cancer months after the conversation was filmed—urged her to reconsider the decision since they have four children together.
To find out what happens next between Josh and Mackenzie, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
