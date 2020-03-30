Mackenzie McKee Remembers Late Mom’s Message During Coronavirus Pandemic

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is struggling during the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 150,000 Americans and led to the death of nearly 3,000 people in the U.S. During this unprecedented time, which has led the Teen Mom star to lose money from her physical fitness business, she said she’s drawing strength from her mother, Angie Douthit. Douthit died in December 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer.

“Life is crazy right now. Something I would have never imagined happening,” McKee started her post, which shows a picture of her mother raising one of her arms.

She then shared with her followers how important it was that her mother told her faith was much more important than money and that it’s something she will hold onto for life.

“I love having money, I love making money, I love owning nice things and being able to afford them,” she said. “From the age 18, I knew I was going to be a business girl.”

Douhit was a part of that. She helped McKee make her first program and get her business off the ground. When things would go wrong, McKee admitted that she would “FREAK” but her mother was always there to help her. “I would go to her and cry. If I was in a money bind, I would panic. I wasn’t happy unless I was successful,” she said.

Money Doesn’t Lead to ‘True Happiness,’ Douthit Told McKee

Then McKee relayed an important message her mother told her, saying that the most important thing was the relationship she has with God. Douthit told her:

“Sis, money and success isn’t where true happiness is found. In the end it won’t even matter. These things are not life. But God offers us true life through Jesus Christ. It’s the best life anyone could give and everyone is given this opportunity. It’s the only way to peace, joy, and fulfillment. So stop worshiping money and start worshiping God.”

It’s a message that has never left the Teen Mom OG star. “Yes I want to go far, but I want to live for God MORE! Through this crazy covid-19 and losing so much money in business, I am at peace that my happiness doesn’t lie within the money I make. And God will never allow me to go without,” she said. “He wants us to worship him and not worship the things we are lacking at this time.”

McKee Said Her Mom Was an Inspiration

McKee took to Instagram to remember her mother after she died. She promised to make her proud. “Momma, I did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together,” the reality TV star wrote. “The one who always believed in me. IDK what I will do without you, but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you. You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”

