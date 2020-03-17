Mackenzie McKee’s Dad Brad Douthit Since His Wife Angie’s Death

How has Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s father Brad Douthit doing since the death of Mackenzie’s mother Angie? Douthit continues to grieve over the loss of his wife.

Read on to learn more about how Douthit has been dealing with his wife’s passing and about the love they shared.

Douthit Recently Celebrated His Late Wife’s Birthday

Angie died in December 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer and her family continues to feel sadness over her passing. Her death was announced by her family on her Instagram page and since the announcement, family members have carried on posting photos and messages to her account.

On what would have been Angie’s birthday, on March 12, 2020, husband Douthit wrote the following heartbreaking message, “Well today is my Angie’s birthday and I ain’t gonna lie, I can’t believe we are having to celebrate it without her being here … It is so hard going to all our grand-babies’ birthday parties without her. We were supposed to do these things together. I know in a few years it will get easier, but right now it feels so wrong and there ain’t nothing I can do to change it.”

He continued, “I have to toughen up, let the Lord be my strength, and just praise God for all His blessings. He has blessed me greatly, and it all started when he put my beautiful Angie in my life. I didn’t have very long with her, but each and every day was fun and exciting. I wouldn’t trade it for 80 years … in a not-so-loving marriage.”

Brad Douthit Uses Faith to Deal With His Grief

Faith was very important to Angie and still is to Brad Douthit as well. He often posts about trying to get through this tough loss with the help of God.

In an Instagram post Douthit made on March 5, 2020, he wrote, “From the moment I wake up to the moment I fall asleep at night Angie is on my mind and in my heart. I feel guilty because I know that is the way my relationship with the Lord Jesus should be. Even though I got to see someone live like that, I still struggle with my feelings on a lot of stuff … I used to watch my wife talk to God at 2 or 3am and I wish I could have just a little of her strength and determination to do what God wants me to do, but I can’t even gather the strength to get up and march around our house and pray over it and our kids … So please pray that I can lift my head and do what I’m suppose to do.”

Douthit’s Birthday Was Days After His Wife’s Death

Just a few days after his wife’s death, Douthit’s family members were wishing him a “Happy Birthday”. On December 12, 2019, Douthit’s daughter McKee wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday Daddy. Thank you for showing the world and us kids what true, unconditional, and Christ like love looks like. I’ve never seen anyone love as hard as you loved my @angiedouthit. I don’t understand any of this and never will. You are so loved and we are here to take care of you.”

On New Year’s Eve, McKee wrote on Instagram about how difficult it is to watch her dad without her mother. The two were high school sweethearts.

