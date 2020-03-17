Mackenzie McKee’s Dad Brad Douthit Since His Wife Angie’s Death

Mackenzie McKee’s Dad Brad Douthit Since His Wife Angie’s Death

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mackenzie McKee Mom and Dad

YouTube/Josh and Mackenzie McKee Pictured are Angie and Brad Douthit.

How has Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s father Brad Douthit doing since the death of Mackenzie’s mother Angie? Douthit continues to grieve over the loss of his wife.

Read on to learn more about how Douthit has been dealing with his wife’s passing and about the love they shared.

Douthit Recently Celebrated His Late Wife’s Birthday

View this post on Instagram

Ecclesiastes 3:1, 4 “There is a time for everything….a time to weep and a time to laugh….” Angie was good at laughing. She would get so tickled she would snort and cry and it was contagious! I can’t tell you how many times I would get a call from her that started with, “The funniest thing just happened..” She loved to share her funny life stories with me because she knew I would laugh with her. She had the ability to laugh at situations that most people would not laugh at. Her life was filled with chaos and craziness and instead of getting frustrated and angry about her situation, she would laugh. She would shake her head and say, “That just happened” and then laugh. I will forever cherish the last time I laughed with Ang. It was just a couple of days before she passed and she was in the hospital and was throwing up often. A doctor was in the room talking to us about what was going on and she suddenly got sick. I helped her to the bathroom and after she threw up she looked at me and said, “I just faked that vomit so he would quit talking!” We laughed and laughed about that. She was so sick and still laughing. I am telling you all this because God put it in the Bible that there is a time to laugh. I am pretty sure Jesus laughed with His family and disciples. I think God laughs at our goofiness often. I sure hope He does! Now, I am not saying you need to laugh at everything. My family has been known to laugh at the wrong time, many times!! There is a time to weep, which we have done and a time to mourn, which we have also done lately. But we will not forget to laugh when the time is right. So, when you are going through a tough situation or life is just chaotic, find something to laugh about. See, God is in control of all things, that’s why He tells us, “there is a time for everything…” even laughing. #alwaysbekind, #staystrongmightywarrior #timetolaugh Mandi Smith, Angie’s sister

A post shared by Angie Douthit (@angiedouthit) on

Angie died in December 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer and her family continues to feel sadness over her passing. Her death was announced by her family on her Instagram page and since the announcement, family members have carried on posting photos and messages to her account.

On what would have been Angie’s birthday, on March 12, 2020, husband Douthit wrote the following heartbreaking message, “Well today is my Angie’s birthday and I ain’t gonna lie, I can’t believe we are having to celebrate it without her being here … It is so hard going to all our grand-babies’ birthday parties without her. We were supposed to do these things together. I know in a few years it will get easier, but right now it feels so wrong and there ain’t nothing I can do to change it.”

He continued, “I have to toughen up, let the Lord be my strength, and just praise God for all His blessings. He has blessed me greatly, and it all started when he put my beautiful Angie in my life. I didn’t have very long with her, but each and every day was fun and exciting. I wouldn’t trade it for 80 years … in a not-so-loving marriage.”

Brad Douthit Uses Faith to Deal With His Grief

View this post on Instagram

“Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭13:4-8‬a You know, it's so hard to do all the “firsts” without your love . I already had to do my first birthday, my first Christmas, and my first Valentine’s day without my girl. On each of these days, as I look around and see couples enjoying each other, I just want to tell them to enjoy it and hold on for everything they got because like Angie always said, “just one drive down the road or one flight can change everything. I wish I would have enjoyed every minute to the fullest, but I can't get that time back. All she ever wanted from me on holidays was a hand written note. She was so easy to be married to but she always made each one of them so special. I know that every relationship isn’t like that but if you put God first, it can be. And if your love for each other is good and true, then take care of it and don’t take it for granted. I remember years ago, Angie came to me and said, “Brad, I have always wanted you to change so our life cood be better.” Then she told me that she had asked God to change her instead of me. Even though she wasn’t doing anything wrong she she was willing to change and that made me want to be a better husband. So once again, her relationship with God, absolutely changed a life. Still to this day when I mess up I can go back to a lesson that she taught me, some by her words, some just by her actions or something she has done. #alwaysbekind -Brad Douthit, husband and best friend of Angie Douthit

A post shared by Angie Douthit (@angiedouthit) on

Faith was very important to Angie and still is to Brad Douthit as well. He often posts about trying to get through this tough loss with the help of God.

In an Instagram post Douthit made on March 5, 2020, he wrote, “From the moment I wake up to the moment I fall asleep at night Angie is on my mind and in my heart. I feel guilty because I know that is the way my relationship with the Lord Jesus should be. Even though I got to see someone live like that, I still struggle with my feelings on a lot of stuff … I used to watch my wife talk to God at 2 or 3am and I wish I could have just a little of her strength and determination to do what God wants me to do, but I can’t even gather the strength to get up and march around our house and pray over it and our kids … So please pray that I can lift my head and do what I’m suppose to do.”

Douthit’s Birthday Was Days After His Wife’s Death

Just a few days after his wife’s death, Douthit’s family members were wishing him a “Happy Birthday”. On December 12, 2019, Douthit’s daughter McKee wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday Daddy. Thank you for showing the world and us kids what true, unconditional, and Christ like love looks like. I’ve never seen anyone love as hard as you loved my @angiedouthit. I don’t understand any of this and never will. You are so loved and we are here to take care of you.”

On New Year’s Eve, McKee wrote on Instagram about how difficult it is to watch her dad without her mother. The two were high school sweethearts.

READ NEXT: Are Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Still on ‘Teen Mom OG’?

Read More
, , ,