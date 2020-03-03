Did Madison Prewett Leave After the Overnight Dates on ‘The Bachelor’?

Last week on The Bachelor, Madison and Peter exchanged teary, heartfelt goodnights after having a discussion about Peter’s having been intimate with the other contestants. So, does Madison leave before the next rose ceremony as teasers make it seem?

The answer is no, Madison does not leave The Bachelor after the Overnight dates. According to spoilers shared by Reality Steve, Madison shows up with not-so-great body language, but she does show up and she does accept the rose offered to her by Peter.

Peter sends home Victoria F. during the rose ceremony for the final three women. That leaves Hannah Ann and Madison as the final two women competing for Peter’s heart.

Madison Does Quit The Bachelor 2020 – Just Not Yet

According to Reality Steve’s theories and spoilers that have been shared so far, Madison did “self-eliminate” from the show sometime during the final week of filming. We already know that both Madison and Hannah Ann make it to meet Peter’s family.

Since the beginning of the season, we’ve been seeing a clip where Peter’s mom cries and says “Don’t let her go… bring her home to us” to Peter in an extremely emotional way. Reality Steve and many viewers believe now that the tears are in reference to Madison, now that we know she quit the show. Hannah Ann would, in all likelihood, still be with Peter and the family, so it wouldn’t make sense for the conversation to be about her.

The real ending for Peter won’t be known until the finale airs, and it’s possible it’s still in progress and not set in stone. All along, they’ve been saying the ending is not like any other and Bachelor host Chris Harrison has said that no one knows the ending, maybe not even Peter.

The best guess most people have at this point is that Peter is currently dating Madison, but the couple is not yet engaged. None of this has been officially leaked yet, and there are still a lot of questions to be answered before we know for sure what’s going on with Peter’s love life right now.

Peter Said He’s Happy With His Ending

Peter attended the Women Tell All episode, in true Bachelor fashion. According to Reality Steve, who attended the taping in Los Angeles, he had some easy questions thrown his way and threw out mostly generic answers, but he did say he was happy.

“Someone asked if he regrets feeding into the drama this season and giving more time to people who didn’t cause problems,” the Instagram photo reads. “He gave a super generic answer about how the process all worked out. […] Overall, the whole hotseat for Peter was super nice and encouraging. Not a lot of hard-hitting questions, they asked if he was happy and he said yes.”

The preview for the finale will show Hannah Ann and Madison meeting Peter’s parents in the final week along with the clips we’ve already seen of the final week drama so far.

Tune in to The Bachelor on Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see how the season wraps up.

