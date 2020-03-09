Did Pinterest Reveal Madison Prewett as ‘The Bachelor’ Winner 2020?

With the season finale of the 2020 season of The Bachelor coming up, viewers are looking anywhere they can in order to gather evidence that points to who the winner is. Now, they think they’ve found something that has to do with Madison Prewett’s Pinterest boards.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, a user pointed to Madison’s Pinterest and the fact that the top-two contestant has been pinning a lot of trendy white outfits onto her feed.

Comments on the post say Madison looks great in a jumpsuit, pointing to the sparkly jumpsuit she wore during the rose ceremony after hometowns. They also point to the fact that a lot of people have Pinterest boards full of wedding decorations and reception ideas even before they’re engaged.

The reason this may be suspicious to viewers is that brides generally wear all white to their bachelorette and wedding shower parties to show off the fact that they’re the bride.

Here’s what we know about the theory:

Madison Pinned White Wedding Outfits Within the Last Week

During the week leading up to The Bachelor finale, Madison pinned these white outfits. She also has an album called “events” and another called “bridal shower,” which all seem to be dedicated to an upcoming wedding.

To be fair, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. Madison’s Pinterest is named after her photography business, so it could just be that she’s getting ideas for photos at all different types of events.

However, she does also have albums for wedding receptions called cake/food, stage, and under patio.

While this all could just be a photographer getting inspiration or a young woman planning a far-off future wedding, it could also possibly point to her ending up with Peter and possibly planning a wedding sometime soon.

Madison has also pinned white swimwear and a ton of recipes in the past couple of weeks, so take that however you would like to.

The Finale Airs on Two Nights

The finale for this season of The Bachelor airs on two nights: first, the final rose ceremony will air on Monday, March 9. Then, the “After the Final Rose” content will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

We’ve been told for the entire season that it was impossible to spoil the ending, and more recently, host Chris Harrison has said that even Peter doesn’t know the ending of the season. It’s possible this means that Peter has been dating someone since the end of filming but will propose at the “After the Final Rose,” or it could also mean that Peter’s still single somehow.

Though we can usually rely on Reality Steve to spoil the ending of The Bachelor season, he has come out to say he’s not one hundred percent sure about the spoilers he’s heard since he’s hearing things that go both ways.

Tune in to The Bachelor on Monday and Tuesday this week at 8 p.m. on ABC to see how the season ends and if they’re anything to the Pinterest theory.

