Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples Still Together Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 9 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The show continues to follow five couples as they navigate life with their “stranger” spouses; Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael are all featured on Season 10.

Knowing the difficulties each couple faces when it comes to marrying somebody they’ve never seen, kissed, dated or lived with before raises the question – did it work? Which couples will make it work in the end, and who will go their separate ways? How accurate were the experts when they paired up the couples this season?

At this moment it’s still a bit too early to know for certain who is still together and who has split up considering contractual obligations to Lifetime stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. However, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our MAFS Season 10 predictions:

Katie & Derek

Katie and Derek have had a few bumps in the road this season, including issues with Katie’s feelings for her ex and Derek’s admission that he wasn’t sure if he’d fall in love with Katie within a year of their marriage. However, both reality stars had a genuine connection when the two first met at the altar, and it’s clear they have strong physical chemistry. Although Katie nearly got cold feed before she married Derek, and the two have been working through issues involving Katie’s feelings for her ex, we believe the duo has a really good shot at making things work in the end. Both Katie and Derek appear to be committed to their marriage and have no problem communicating their feelings, so we believe these two will remain together on Decision Day.

Mindy & Zach

Mindy and Zach have one of the most uncomfortable, unhealthy and embarrassing relationships in the history of Married at First Sight. Not only has Zach repeatedly told Mindy he isn’t attracted to her (Luke Cuccurullo anybody?), he seems to believe that it’s her responsibility to change his mind. Zach refused to move in with Mindy after they returned from their honeymoon, and Mindy appears to be the only one trying to make strides in their marriage and work through the awkwardness of being wed to a stranger. Every time Mindy tries to confront their issues, Zach talks in circles and never has a straight answer for anything. Watching their relationship unfold has been cringeworthy to the say least, and it’s had us questioning how the experts ever thought these two could be a good match to begin with. It’s clear the reality stars aren’t meant to be together, and we don’t believe they will stay together on Decision Day, if they don’t break up before then. Maybe Mindy should come back for Season 11 and give it another shot?

Meka & Michael

Meka and Michael have had a rocky, on-again-off-again relationship all season. From the very beginning, it was clear that these two were uncomfortable with the experiment of marrying a stranger, and although they have both been attempting to work through their issues and build a solid foundation for their marriage, they just can’t seem to get on the same page with anything. From issues with communication and constant bickering to problems opening up to one another and being intimate, these two have had a roller coaster relationship since they first met at the altar. Unless Meka and Michael can stop arguing, find some common ground and start effectively communicating without getting defensive and storming off, we don’t believe they will last in the end.

Taylor & Brandon

Taylor and Brandon have one of the most toxic relationships we’ve ever seen on the show, and to be honest, we’re not even sure how Brandon wasn’t kicked off the show from the moment he started getting confrontational with the camera crew. Although Taylor and Brandon had a bit of an awkward start to their marriage, at first glance it looked like these two were trying hard to get to know one another and might have a good shot at building a solid, lasting relationship. However, it was clear pretty quickly that we were wrong; from issues with Brandon’s temper to his and Taylor’s constant fighting, the petulant jabs they take at one another, and their complete lack of communication skills, these two have had a nightmare of a relationship this season. Neither of the reality stars appear to want to work through their issues because they are too busy blaming the other for their problems, so we believe there’s no chance these two will stay together on Decision Day.

Jessica & Austin

Unlike most of the other Season 10 couples, Jessica and Austin have one of the healthiest and strongest relationships of the season. Not only did these two have an immediate connection at the altar, their personalities compliment each other’s beautifully. They have many common interests, goals and ambitions, the same goofy sense of humor, and they are constantly making each other laugh. Their attraction to one another and the connection they have is almost palpable, and is definitely a breath of fresh air when viewed alongside many of the other Season 10 relationships. We have high hopes for Jessica and Austin, and if any of the couples has a chance at making things work in the end, it’s these two.

Although it’s too soon to predict with much certainty who will stay together and who split up in the end, from what we’ve seen so far, we stand firm in our predictions. However, Heavy will release another predictions post closer to the end of the season (and one following Decision Day with updates on who is still together today), after we get a better idea of how each of the couples continues to deal with married life.

Who do you think will make it and find their “happily ever after” and who do you think will call it quits? Take our poll below!

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight.

