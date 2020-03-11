Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 11 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The show continues to follow five couples as they navigate life with their “stranger” spouses: Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael are all featured on Season 10.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Anniversaries and Secrets,” reads, “As five couple celebrate their one-month wedding anniversaries, they’ve reached the crucial halfway point of the experiment. And while some couples walk hand-in-hand toward a future together, others worry that this first milestone may be the only anniversary they ever celebrate.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 11 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Zach Has Been Talking to Mindy’s Friend Lindsey Behind Her Back

Mindy and Zach, who have one of the most tumultuous, rocky relationships of the season (next to Taylor and Brandon), hit an even bigger obstacle during tonight’s episode, according to the promo above. While attempting to celebrate their one-month anniversary, Mindy finds out Zach has been talking to one of her close friends behind her back, which puts an even deeper strain on their already fractured relationship.

“Do you think maybe you should tell me that you’re having a friendship on the side with one of my friends?” Mindy asks her husband, who is clearly at a loss for words. Promos from last week’s episode also promise another tense conversation between the two, after Zach confronts Mindy on being “dishonest” about something that he refuses to explain any further.

“Coming into this, you haven’t been honest with me,” Zach tells Mindy, who responds, “I have not idea what you’re talking about.” He tells her to “please think hard,” but it’s clear she really doesn’t have any idea what he is referring to. The two bicker back and forth for a while, with Zach talking in circles (as usual) about how Mindy withheld something from him when they tied the knot, but he refuses to tell her exactly what, so Mindy is left in disbelief trying to figure out what he is talking about.

Taylor & Brandon Are Still at Odds Over Their Relationship & Katie & Derek Argue During Their Anniversary Dinner

Married at First Sight: Taylor Crosses a Line and Brandon Leaves (Season 10) | LifetimeWatch all new episodes of Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite Lifetime shows at https://mylifetime.com/schedule. When Taylor declares she's "a single woman" on social media, Brandon is insulted and decides to move out in this clip from Season 10, Episode 9, "The 'L Word". #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-03-02T14:59:48.000Z

Another clip from last week’s “next on” promo shows Taylor and Brandon sitting together at a nail salon and discussing their relationship. Brandon tells her that he doesn’t know what to think about their relationship, and she flat out asks him if he wants to attempt to be friends, to which he responds a resounding “no.”

Meanwhile, Katie and Derek, who usually have a pretty solid relationship, have run into a rough patch as well, as the two can be seen arguing over dinner during their anniversary. Katie tells Derek that he’s “pissing [her] off,” and she confronts him on a recent argument the two had, when he told her “no offense but f–k off.”

All-in-all, tonight’s episode looks like it’s going to be a doozy, so fans should buckle up and prepare for some intense confrontations, a possible split between Taylor and Brandon, and some hard truths pertaining to Zach’s odd relationship with Mindy’s friend Lindsey.

