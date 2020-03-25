Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 13 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael. As Decision Day draws nearer, each of the couples attempts to work through some kinks in their relationships as they determine whether or not they can see a future with their “stranger” spouses.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Secrets and Lies,” reads, “The five couples must embrace vulnerability, revisit their past, and expose their deepest truths. Some discover new sparks, while others find themselves ready to walk away completely.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 13 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Meka Still Believes Michael is Being Dishonest

Meka and Michael have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season, and although they both decided to recommit during last week’s episode of the show, Meka still believes Michael is being dishonest with her. In the clip above, Meka and Michael are discussing their finances, and Meka doesn’t feel like Michael is being completely honest with her about his income.

“I cannot say yes on Decision Day if you continue to lie to me,” Meka tells her husband during tonight’s episode. “That was a very honest conversation we had off-camera and you said, ‘from now on I will not lie to you anymore.’ And I’m asking you to honor that commitment in this moment. Honor the fact that you told me that you would be truthful going forward.”

Michael confronts the issue during a confessional, telling the cameras, “If I show you this letter that’s confirming employment, then that’s the end of this debate as far as what I’m doing in my job. And it should end there. My feelings, that’s it, that’s all I got.”

However, his explanation about his income, benefits and financial situation doesn’t sit well with Meka, who doesn’t feel like the numbers add up to what he claims he makes. After she has him write down his salary before taxes, she reads the number, gets up and storms out of the room while telling the camera crew that she can’t deal with Michael at the moment.

“I know we said we weren’t gonna walk away but honestly, I am at my breaking point right now,” she tells one of the producers. “I need to step away from this because I am not going to sit here and have a conversation with him when all he’s doing is lying. That is not the method … Like, why not just be honest?”

Expect More Drama Between Zach & Mindy

Promos from last week’s episode also promise some rising tension between Zach and Mindy once again. Although the two decided to recommit to their marriage, Mindy finds out from a friend that Zach’s been receiving some inside information on Mindy from one of her close friends, who we assume is Lindsay, since Zach was having a weird, friendship affair with the woman for weeks.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Brandon will continue to work through their issues, while Katie and Derek argue over Derek’s ex-girlfriend and Jessica finally tells Austin that she loves him, so there is plenty for fans to look forward to during tonight’s episode.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

