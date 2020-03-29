American Idol Contestant Makayla Brownlee Suffered a Seizure

During the solo round of Hollywood Week on ABC’s American Idol, the talented young performer Makayla Brownlee suffered a seizure and had to postpone her performance. She later stunned the judges and made it through to the Idol showcase round.

“Makayla has a condition that’s pretty rare,” Brownlee’s father said after the Hollywood Week incident. “This competition is so important for her. I’d hate to see it inhibited in any way since she’s such a good singer.”

After running off the stage prior to starting her song, Brownlee suffered a seizure and had to get checked out by paramedics before she was able to continue her performance. American Idol judge Katy Perry was visibly upset and worried about the incident. She cried later when Brownlee returned to perform.

Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie went backstage to check on Brownlee and make sure she was okay before continuing on with the performances. They were all delighted when she returned to perform her song.

Brownlee Has a Medical Condition that Causes Seizures

In the Hollywood Week episode, Brownlee was planning on performing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” but she became disoriented and had to walk off the stage before she collapsed on the floor. Crew members and paramedics quickly surrounded the contestant as the judges looked on with worry.

Brownlee later explained what happened to the worried judges.

“In seventh grade, I was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope,” she said after the seizure. “It’s a heart condition that causes me to react to stress differently than other people, and it could cause a seizure.”

That’s when her father jumped in to help explain the condition, adding that she can’t control it and is sometimes embarrassed by it. He said that she is 100 percent all right physically.

Perry took to Twitter to show more support to Brownlee when the episode was airing, writing “Nothing to be embarrassed about, #MakaylaBrownlee. We all handle stress differently.” She also wrote, “That was the sweetest performance of ‘Rainbow’… So thrilled you were able to come back and sing for us and give us the perspective we need to be reminded of sometimes.”

Makayla Brownlee Moved on to the Showcase Round

In a sneak peek of the first Showcase Round episode, which was obtained by People, Brownlee discusses the seizure with in-house mentor Bobby Bones. Bones asked her about her experience during Hollywood Week.

She said that she usually is able to tell when she has a seizure coming on, at least 30 seconds before it happens to her, which is what allowed her to walk off the stage before it hit. Bones asked her what she would do if she had a seizure during the Showcase Round.

“I’m going to get back up, and I’m going to perform, just like I have all the other times,” Brownlee said with a smile.

The American Idol live episodes that were due to start in the next few weeks have been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

