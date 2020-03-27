Are Mama June & Boyfriend Geno Doak Still Together?

Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak appear to still be together today, according to social media. The two have been together for the better half of the last three years, and although they’ve had some extreme ups and downs, including a drug arrest and plenty of toxic, explosive fights, the two seem to still be together today.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, recently posted a picture on Instagram that featured Doak and reality star Adam Barta. The photo shows Mama June with visibly broken teeth standing behind Doak, who is holding a water jug and pointing at the camera. It appears Barta snapped the picture, which was posted on March 25.

Mama June and Doak were also spotted at Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino in North Carolina in December, 2019, and the two allegedly trashed a hotel room later that same month, according to TMZ. June also frequently posts throwback photos of the two together on Instagram, so unless something drastic has happened since her last post of Doak, the two appear to still be together as of late March.

Mama June is Still Dating Doak on the Show, Despite Protest From Her Children

Despite protests from her children, family and friends, Mama June is still dating Doak on the show, according to promos of the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis. Mama June’s daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson resent Doak, and blame him for ruining their mother’s life and getting her hooked on drugs.

The clip above features Pumpkin discussing Doak in a voiceover, and noting that they all loved Doak when he and Mama June first got together. However, things quickly took a turn for the worst, and they realized that Doak wasn’t the person they thought he was.

“Mama was on top of the world,” Pumpkin says in the clip. “She even got a new boyfriend Geno, who we all thought was the perfect man for mama and for our family. But Geno wasn’t who we thought he was,” she continues, as clips of Geno being arrested flash across the promo. “We all tried to get mama away from Geno.”

Pumpkin adds, “Eventually things got so bad Alana had to move in with me and Josh because we were afraid for her safety … we had an intervention to get [Mama June] to rehab. After three hours, she finally decided to go to rehab, but Geno picked her up 12 hours later and she bailed on rehab just to spend time with him.”

The clip ends on a sad note, with Pumpkin saying, “This is affecting all of us. We don’t know where mama is but we do still love her, and no matter what we’re still going to do our best to fight for mama’s life.”

She & Doak Were Arrested in March, 2019 on Felony Charges of Drug Possession

On top of everything Pumpkin highlighted in the promo, Mama June and Doak were also arrested in Alabama in March, 2019, and her arrest will likely be part of the new season. According to multiple reports at the time, the two were at a gas station when police officers arrived to respond to a domestic violence call involving June and Doak.

Officers found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on their persons and in Mama June’s car, and the two were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Doak was also charged with domestic violence harassment. Both reality stars pleaded “not guilty” to the felony possession charges in October, 2019.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

