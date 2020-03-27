‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Premiere Time & Channel

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on WE tv. The description for Episode 1 reads, “June goes missing after her arrest. A shocking murder triggers a dangerous manhunt to save her life. Pumpkin fights to keep the family together while Jennifer is coming to tear them apart. Alana gets an unexpected invitation.”

The new season follows reality star June Shannon, aka “Mama June,” as her life continues to spiral out of control while she battles a drug addiction, a drug arrest and a toxic relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak. Meanwhile, her children are losing faith that they will be able to mend their relationship with Mama June, after continuous attempts to get her into rehab and help her regain control of her life have failed.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efrid & Sister Alana Thompson, aka ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Are Worried About Mama June

In a clip from the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June’s daughters Pumpkin and Alana share that they haven’t heard from their mother since she was arrested for drug possession in March of last year.

“She doesn’t even answer our phone calls,” Pumpkin says in the clip above. “It goes straight to voicemail. Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.” Alana adds, “Or they say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping.” Alana is seen living with Pumpkin and her husband Josh during the current season of the show, as she “feared for her safety” while living with her mother.

Mama June’s daughters and closest family and friends staged an intervention and convinced the reality star to go to rehab last season, but according to the promo above, Doak came to visit her and within 12 hours she checked herself back out of rehab in order to spend time with him.

“We tried to send her to rehab. The network even gave her the opportunity that anybody in their right f–king mind would take. She checked out within less than 24 hours,” Pumpkin tells the cameras.

Mama June & Geno Doak Were Arrested in Alabama in March, 2019

Mama June and Doak were both arrested in Alabama on March 13, 2019 according to WSFA. The publication reports that the two were at a gas station when police officers arrived to respond to a domestic violence call. After searching their vehicle, officers found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on their persons and in Mama June’s car, WSFA reports. The paraphernalia included needles, a glass pipe with white residue inside, a pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, and a marijuana bong.

Both Doak and Mama June were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Doak was also charged with domestic violence harassment. They both pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in October.

In a January 23 post on Instagram, Mama June admitted that she was no longer in contact with her children. The reality star wrote, “Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr [sic] n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen [sic] very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange [sic] as i want them to know i miss n love them very much.”

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

