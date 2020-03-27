Mama June & Geno Doak’s Arrests & Mugshots

Mama June & Geno Doak’s Arrests & Mugshots

Mama June

Macon County Sheriff’s Office Mama June was arrested on drug charges alongside boyfriend Geno Doak in March, 2019.

Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak were both arrested on March 13, 2019 for a variety of drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both reality stars were taken to jail and Doak was also charged with third-degree domestic violence harassment, on top of the drug charges.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, and boyfriend Doak were arrested in Alabama on March 13, according to WSFA. The police were called after the reality stars got into a heated argument outside of a gas station in Alabama; when officers arrived and searched Mama June’s car, they found drug paraphernalia including needles, a glass pipe with white residue inside, a pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, and a marijuana bong, according to WSFA.

Keep reading for details on the arrest, including their mugshots and pleas:

Mama June & Doak Both Pleaded Not Guilty to the Charges

Mama June

Following the arrest, both Doak and Mama June were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Doak was also charged with domestic violence harassment. Their mugshots were released by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the arrest, and can be viewed above.

Both reality stars pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in October, 2019, according to People. A representative for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told the publication that the couple’s attorney entered the plea on their behalf in an Alabama court.

The State of Alabama had a grand jury review the evidence in Mama June’s case, according to The Blast, which published the indictment. They found that Mama June “did unlawfully possess a controlled substance-to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of” the law and “did unlawfully possess with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe,” the indictment states, according to The Blast.

Despite the Domestic Violence Charge, June & Doak Were Acting Very ‘Loving’ After the Arrest

Although Doak was charged with a domestic violence charge following the fight, the two were apparently acting very “loving” after Mama June was released from jail, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said in a news conference posted by WFSA12 News last year.

“They were acting so loving when they were here,” Brunson said, referring to the jail. “But out there they did have a domestic.”

Although Mama June was released on bond the same night of the arrest, Doak was held for 24 hours due to the domestic charge. According to Brunson, Mama June came back to “take care of” Doak following her release, and the two were very loving and sweet with one another while Doak was still locked up.

“[Shannon] came and took care of [Doak] after she got out,” Brunson said. “Miss Shannon was very nice and funny of course. We didn’t have any problem with either one,” he said.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

