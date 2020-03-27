Mama June & Geno Doak Criminal Record & Arrest History

Mama June and Geno Doak, stars of the hit reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot, were arrested in March, 2019 on charges of drug possession. Although June doesn’t have much of a criminal record, aside from her 2019 arrest and some issues with child support back in 2008, Doak has a bit more of an extensive record and arrest history.

Keep reading for a brief rundown of both June and Doak’s criminal history, including arrests, charges and jail sentences throughout the years:

Mama June Was Arrested on Charges of Drug Possession With Doak Last Year & June Was in Jail for Four Days in 2008

In March 2019, Mama June and Doak were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after they were found at a gas station with crack cocaine, a crack pipe, a marijuana bong and several needles. Doak was also charged with third-degree domestic violence, which TMZ reported was due to Doak allegedly threatening to kill June during the dispute that led to the 911 call.

Both reality stars pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in October, 2019, according to People. A representative for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told the publication that the couple’s attorney entered the plea on their behalf in an Alabama court. The State of Alabama had a grand jury review the evidence in both of their cases, according to The Blast, who published the indictment. The publication also reports that the drug possession charge is a felony, while the paraphernalia charge is just a misdemeanor; however, the charges could land them in jail for several years if convicted.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, June also had issues with paying rent and child support back in 2007 and 2008. June’s former landlord Michael Nelson claimed she and ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson owed him money in unpaid rent, which he took them to court over. June also sat in jail for four days in 2008 after she failed to pay $643 in child support for her daughter Anna.

Doak’s Rap Sheet Dates Back to 1996 & He Served Time in Jail Several Times For His Crimes

According to the Daily Mail, Doak’s criminal history is lengthy, and dates back to the mid ’90s when he was caught entering a building with “intent to commit a theft” in February, 1996.

He was arrested a few days later and charged with felony burglary, court records indicate. Doak pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and was sentenced to three years in prison, but only served three months behind bars for the conviction.

He was arrested again for felony theft in March 2009 after he stole a $500 cargo trailer belonging to The Griffin First United Methodist Church in Georgia, Daily Mail reports. The following year, he pleaded guilty to felony theft and was fined $2,500 and sentenced to 10 years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

In 2013, Doak’s probation was revoked once again after he pleaded guilty to felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, to which he received a four-year prison sentence; however, he served only 15 months before getting out on parole in January 2015.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

