Mama June’s Relationship with Ex-Husband Sugar Bear Today

Mama June and Sugar Bear are in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter Alana, better known as Honey Boo Boo.

Alana is currently in the custody of Lauryn Shannon, or “Pumpkin.” Mama June and Honey Bear announced they were separating years ago. After Mama June’s arrest, Sugar Bear was “furious” with Mama June, according to HollywoodLife.

Neither Mama June nor Sugar Bear have spoken about their current relationship publicly, and haven’t posted about each other on their respective Instagram pages. Sugar Bear is happily married to Jennifer Lamb Thompson, while June Shannon is dealing with court proceedings following an arrest with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, last year.

Sugar Bear Is Re-Married & Says His Life Has Been Good But He Is ‘Furious’ With Mama June

After the highly publicized divorce between Mama June and Sugar Bear, Sugar Bear was married to Jennifer Lamb Thompson. He shared a video on his Instagram page where he took Honey Boo Boo surfing. Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana, is 14 years old. June’s daughter, Pumpkin, has custody of Alana.

“Since last season, my life has been good, you know,” he said on the video. “Me and my wife Jennifer have just been enjoying each other. I work seven days a week. That’s all we do. Since Jennifer’s weight loss, things have drastically changed in both our lives. She done it to get healthy, and I love her for who she is whether she had the surgery or whatever it was. I stand behind her 100 percent. Still very happy for her.”

Jennifer Thompson says on the video that she lost 260 pounds, and she is still continuing her process to get in shape and “be a healthier person.”

“As Alana’s dad, I know she’s going through hell, so today, I just want to show her a good time,” he said. “We just, like we always do, we have fun with it.”

Following Mama June’s arrest last year, Sugar Bear is fighting for full custody of Alana.

“Alana’s father, Mike, aka Sugar Bear, is furious at Mama June for getting into trouble yet again and arrested,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He loves and misses Alana and wants to use her run-in with the law as an opportunity to take full custody away from June. Sugar Bear fears that June may be messing with drugs and that her new boyfriend is untrustworthy. Mike feels this is all unhealthy for Alana.”

“Sugar Bear has always wanted to be a bigger part of Alana’s life and he was heartbroken when June broke up with him and his family fell apart,” the source said. “He fought for and lost full custody in the past, and hopes this time may be different. He has been looking to spend more time with his daughter and wants to provide a stable life with a better future.”

Mama June Was Arrested for Alleged Crack Cocaine Possession With Her Boyfriend, Geno Doak

June Shannon, better known as Mama June, and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in March, 2019, according to PEOPLE. An Alabama grand jury indicted Mama June and Doak in September 2019. You can read the indictment here.

The indictment said:

The Grand Jury of [Macon County] charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon, alias June E. Shannon, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine… The Grand Jury of [Macon County] further charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon, alias June E. Shannon, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to wit: a pipe… The Grand Jury of [Macon County] charges that before the finding of this Indictment Eugene Edward Doak, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine… The Grand Jury of said County further charges that before the finding of this Indictment, Eugene Edward Doak, alias, whose true name is otherwise known to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully possess with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe…

The paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor, and the drug possession charge is a felony. Both Shannon and Doak had bond set at $11,000, according to The Blast, and were ordered to appear in court. They are scheduled to appear in court in May, according to The Sun.

Doak shared a picture with Mama June just a few weeks before their arrest on his Instagram page. She was on her phone, and he was drinking a beer.

Mama June Lost Custody of Honey Boo Boo & Isn’t Speaking to Her Children

Mama June lost custody of her daughter, Alana, better known as Honey Boo Boo. Alana is in the custody of June’s older daughter, Pumpkin. June Shannon wrote on her Instagram page she isn’t speaking to her children, and she hopes that changes soon.

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sugar Bear’s wife, Jennifer Thompson, said in a video Mama June should go to rehab and then take care of her daughter.

“June, you really need to get your life straight,” she said. “You need to put your man aside, get rid of him, go to rehab and get back home to your girls.”

