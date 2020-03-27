Mama June Shannon’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mama June Shannon rose to fame in 2011 on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras. Now, she is starring in a new series, Mama June: Family Crisis.

The show chronicles Mama June’s family drama, which namely revolves around her relationship with her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

As Mama June is thrust into the spotlight once again, viewers at home will undoubtedly grow curious about her children and family. Read on to learn more about them.

1. She Has 4 Daughters

Mama June has four children: Anna ‘Chickadee’ Shannon (25), Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon (23), Laryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon (20) and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Shannon (15). Each of her children has a different father.

Fans became acquainted with Mama June’s daughters on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the reality star’s spinoff show.

While Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin are often at the center of the drama when it comes to Mama June, not as much is known about her two oldest daughters, Anna and Jessica. The two recently made headlines in March, when TMZ reported that they were seen in Los Angeles for “extensive cosmetic procedures.”

TMZ reported that Anna underwent a breast lift and implant, while Jessica got liposuction on her bank, flanks, and bra area, plus a tummy tuck.

2. Shannon Was With Mike Thompson From 2004 to 2016

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Sugar Bear

Shannon was with Mike Thompson from 2004 to 2016. The couple married in 2013, but are now divorced.

Mike is the father of Alana, who is his only biological child.

In 2019, Alana spoke to OK! Magazine about her relationship with her father. She said, “The only time I ever see him is if we’re filming with him which is very rarely. And I tell myself all the time like I’m not gonna put effort into something like there’s no effort already being put in from the other person.”

Alana added that she feels her father doesn’t care for her.

3. Her Sister Doe Doe Is Not a Fan of Her Current Boyfriend

Doe Doe Recaps | Mama June: From Not to Hot

June’s sister, Doe Doe, has made it clear she is not a fan of Mama June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Doe Doe shared, “I would love for Geno to be out of the picture. We all would. He’s a huge enabler. He doesn’t hold her accountable to where, which is why she’s not here at home with us because he’s not holding her accountable. I hold her highly accountable and so did the girls and she’s going to have to, she still has some major decisions to make.”

Mama June started dating Doak in 2016 and the pair were arrested together in March 2019 for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Doe Doe continued to Hollywood Life, “I definitely, definitely [worry about June]. I mean, at the end of the day — me and the girls, we just want her to be healthy and happy. And she’s going to have to change what she’s doing to get that because the other choice, with the choices she has made, as you’ve seen in the past and social media, our biggest fear is that me or Lauryn is going to get a call that, she’s dead,” Doe Doe explained.

Shannon and Doak are set to appear in court in Alabama in May.

4. Pumpkin Is Now Honey Boo Boo’s Legal Guardian

Mama June Says She Hates Herself After Drug-Related Arrest

After Mama June’s arrest last year, Pumpkin became Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian.

The drama was filmed on the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which aired last May. In the episode, Mama June’s family staged an intervention that happened to fall two days prior to her arrest.

The intervention brought Honey Boo Boo to tears, telling her mother that her decision to stay with Pumpkin was “not by choice.”

“I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” Honey Boo Boo said. “I’m scared to stay at your house.”

5. She Is Not Speaking to Her Daughters

Since her arrest for drug possession, Mama June has not spoken to Honey Boo Boo or Pumpkin.

In a clip from Mama June: Family Crisis, Pumpkin explains that they tried to get their mother to go to rehab, but now, no one can get in touch with her.

“She doesn’t even answer our phone calls,” Pumpkin said. “It goes straight to voicemail. Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.”

“Or they say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping,” Pumpkin adds.

The family harbors hate for Doak, who they believe has ruined Mama June’s life.

Learn more about Mame June and her family on Mama June: Family Crisis, which premieres March 27 on We tv.

