Margo Anderson Had One Child While Married to Kenny Rogers

Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers and ex-wife Margo Anderson were together for 12 years. They had one son together, Kenny, who is now 50 years old.

Anderson was Rogers’ third wife. According to Who’s Dated Who, they started dating in July 1963. After one year of courtship, they married on Oct over 1,1964. They stayed together for 11 years, divorcing in 1976.

Each One of Rogers’ Marriages Lasted Longer Than The Previous One

He was first married to Janice Gordon, which lasted from 1958 to 1960. He then walked down the aisle with Jean Rogers, which lasted from 1960 to 1963. Anderson was his third wife. After their split in 1976, he married Marianne Gordon. They stayed together until 1993. Rogers remained a single man for four years, until his fifth and final marriage to Wanda Miller in 1997.

Rogers maintained that he truly loved everyone woman he married. “This may seem like an absurd statement, but every woman I married, I really loved when I married her,” he told Reuters in 2012, as noted by The Mirror.

Singing and having fun are the same thing to us! @DollyParton #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/UfghzsjloB — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 6, 2020

“And I don’t blame them for the marriage falling apart. I blame myself and my chosen field of music. That’s why I say that music is a mistress because you can’t wait to get out there to it, and usually, the mistress wins in a situation like that,” he said. “That’s kind of what happened to me. Hey, you can’t say I’m afraid of commitment. I’ve been married five times.”

Miller was 28 years younger than her husband and her parents weren’t thrilled about their relationship in the beginning. “Her parents are two years younger than me. They called me when we started dating and said, ‘We want you to know we didn’t appreciate what you’re doing with our daughter,’ and I said, ‘First of all I don’t blame you. I don’t think I would either but I will make you a promise. I will never lie to her and I will never lie to you,’” Rogers recalled during an interview with Fox News.

They later warmed up to him. “Now they’re my best friends,” he said. “She is truly my soul mate. She knows me better than anyone has ever known me before. We’ve been together for 20 years… I have such great respect for her as a mother… The boys are so lucky to have her and so am I.”

Rogers’ Career Spanned Six Decades

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Rogers died at the age of 81 on Friday. His publicist, Keith Hagan, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday morning. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.”

The legendary country singer was known for hits like “Lucille,” “Lady,” “The Gambler,” “Islands In The Stream,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years.” He had 24 No. 1 hits, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, won three Grammy Awards and six CMA Awards. Throughout his six-decade-long career, he sold more than 50 million albums sold in the U.S. alone.

“The Gambler,” which came out in 1978, inspired various TV movies. Rogers starred in them.

The singer retired in 2015. “I’ve been so lucky to have enjoyed such a long career and to have such amazing support from my fans and all who have helped me along the way, but there comes a time when I need to focus on spending time with my family,” he said at the time.

