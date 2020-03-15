Are Mariah & Her Fiancee Audrey Still Engaged on ‘Sister Wives’?

Fans of Sister Wives are concerned about the fate of Mariah and Audrey’s relationship. They should rest assured, however, that the couple is still together.

Concern about the two splitting surfaced in November after Mariah posted a photo of her dog to Instagram. One fan commented, “Are you and Audrey still together? You haven’t posted any pictures of her for quite awhile.”

Another added, “Hi Mariah, are you and Audrey still together? Haven’t seen you post many pics of her lately 😞 hope all is well!”

Mariah has since assured fans that the two are still together and going strong.

Mariah Says Audrey Is the ‘Light of My Life’

In a recent Instagram post, Mariah wished Audrey a happy birthday, writing, “cheers to 24 years & blessings for the next. as we move into the next decade, i can’t wait to see what is in store for us, for you, and for our future. you are truly the light of my life and it’s my greatest gift that you were born twenty four years ago. i love you so. happiest birthday, my babylove”

In another, she uploaded a picture of the couple smiling, and wrote, “feeling extra grateful for this one today. for taking care of me when i’m sick & loving me when i’m a towel & always having the biggest smile on your face.”

More recently, on March 14, Mariah again took to Instagram with a snap of the happy couple.

They Became Engaged in January 2018

Audrey and Mariah became engaged in January 2019 during the Women’s March in Washington DC. They dated for two years before Mariah popped the question.

Speaking to People in February, the Sister Wives star shared, “We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there.”

Mariah said of the actual engagement, “We were in the middle of where everyone was marching and I was trying to get the ring out of my pocket, where it was stuck. I think Audrey was fixing her hair, but I just got down on one knee and said some sweet things that neither of us can really remember because we were so caught up in the moment.”

She continued, “She was really sweet and started crying and I was crying and then I put the ring on her, got up and gave her a kiss and someone around us goes ‘Did she say yes?”’And she totally hadn’t yet! Then she said ‘I do! I do!’ and then realized that was the wrong thing to say and then said ‘Yes!’ She’s such a sweetheart. The ring is absolutely perfect, if I do say so myself.”

Their families have been supportive of the impending nuptials. Mariah explains, “Our friends and family have all been so excited for us! I actually think my dad almost cried! He really likes Audrey. All of our friends have been so sweet and offering to help and our families are obviously excited to share their input.”

Details of the wedding have yet to be shared.

Sister Wives airs at 10pm ET/PT on TLC.

