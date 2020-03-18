Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Canceled Tonight?

The Masked Singer was not canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered dozens of productions. The Fox singing competition was not impacted by the virus because it has already finished filming its third season, as noted by TV Line.

That means viewers will get a chance to see the remaining competitors from Group C perform on Wednesday night. T-Rex, Swan, Rhino, Astronaut and Night Angel will have another opportunity to wow the judges with their performances.

Sarah Palin Steals The Show

Last week, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, the running mate of 2008 presidential candidate John McCain, was unmasked as The Bear. It was arguably the most shocking reveal in the history of the show. For her only performance, The Bear sang Sir-Mix-a-Lot’s 1990 hit “Baby Got Back.”

Once she took her mask off, the former politician performed the song once more, leaving the judges jaws on the floor. “Stunned beyond belief, you kicked butt,” Jenny McCarthy told her. “This might be the most shocked I have ever been on this show,” host Nick Cannon added.

The judges had previously guessed the “Mamma Bear” was Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, infamous skater Tonya Harding, actress Christina Applegate or even comedy legend Tina Fey.

“After years of hearing all the phony baloney, I’m sick of everyone not knowing who I really am,” Palin said before the performance. “This mama bear is coming out of hibernation. Maybe I’ve been a little polarizing, but just like a bear, it’s all been to protect my cubs. Under this mask, I found the courage to come out of my cage, stop hiding and face the world head-on.”

It was a no-brainer for Palin to compete on the show. “The bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska,” she said. “Bear was easy.”

The former vice presidential candidate loved her time on The Masked Singer. “To not be able to see really much of anything out of this [costume], it’s really nice,” Palin told host Nick Cannon. “It takes the sharp edges off the world. Everything looks a little bit softer, sweeter. I needed this. I loved this.”

Palin admitted appearing on the competition was unorthodox. “This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said. “But it’s all about fun, it’s unity. This is something that our country needs right now too.”

Palin’s Performance Was Followed By Trump’s Address

Moments after Palin lifted her veil, Fox cut to President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on the coronavirus.

Since last week, the nation has been asked to self-quarantine, with non-essential businesses across the country shutting as the U.S. tries to flatten the curve of the virus.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

