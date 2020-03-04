The Masked Singer Season 3 Voting: How Contestants Are Voted Off

After taking primetime television by storm in 2019, The Masked Singer is back on FOX for season 3. Each episode features zany performances, clue packages, and guesses about the masked singers’ secret celebrity identities. At the end of each episode, votes are cast for the audience member’s favorite performers of the night, and the contestant with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and unmasked.

So, how are the eliminated contestants chosen each week, and what does a contestant need to do in order to win season 3 of The Masked Singer? Read on to learn.

All Episodes Were Prerecord, Making Live Voting Impossible for At-Home Viewers

As was the case for seasons 1 and 2 of The Masked Singer, season 3 episodes were recorded prior to their air dates, which means the performances and unmaskings you are watching on television each week are not happening live. As a result, at-home voting is still not an available option for viewers and there is not an app to place votes as each episode airs.

Who stays and who gets unmasked each week was predetermined by each taping’s audience, as well as the panel of celebrity judges (Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy). While viewers cannot vote for the favorites at home, they are invited to vote on which celebrities they think are behind each masked character, via The Masked Singer‘s Twitter page.

Season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’ Follows an Updated Competition Format

If you’ve been watching The Masked Singer since season 1, you may have noticed that the show has adopted a slightly different format for season 3. In past seasons, each episode featured a mix of 4-6 contestants

so that the masked singers were performing against different competitors each week To accommodate an increase in contestants and episodes this season, they have broken the contestants into 3 groups of 6, called A, B, and C.

On their website, FOX explains “This season, the 18 fully disguised celebrity singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.” This enables the viewers at home to have 3 weeks at a time which each grouping of contestants, collecting clues and making guesses before moving onto the next group. The change also means that Group A contestants who make it through to the Top 9 will spend several episodes absent from the show’s episodes which the other groups compete.

Here is how the contestants were broken up by group:

Group A: Miss Monster, the Robot, the White Tiger, the Kangaroo, the Turtle, the Llama.

Group B: the Banana, the Elephant, the Frog, the Kitty, the Mouse, the Taco.

Group C: the Astronaut, the Swan, the Rhino, the T-Rex, the Night Angel, the Bear.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

