Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/4/2020

On Season 3 of The Masked Singer, Group B has been battling it out to make it to the final rounds. So far, two contestants have gone home from Group B. Now it’s up to The Banana to fight to stay in the game as he takes the stage for the third time Wednesday.

Here’s what we have learned about The Banana and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ The Banana Clues & Guesses

The Banana returned to the stage to sing “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus and continued with the cowboy theme.

The judges loved the performance, noting that cowboy boots were shown in the clue package again. A green snake was also shown, in addition to a series of TV shows, including a play on Sons of Anarchy.

The Banana revealed that his best subject in school was art. “Tonight even though I forgot half of the lyrics I was having the time of my life,” The Banana said.

The first clue about The Banana was the promo photo, which showed him duct-taped to the wall. It’s a riff on the artist Maurizio Cattelan, who sold a banana taped to a wall for $120,000. Early assumptions were the banana was a comedian since the artist’s piece was named Comedian.

The Banana performed “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley and the singer’s voice wasn’t immediately recognized. While the vocals weren’t a dead giveaway, some people thought they might be able to guess The Banana based on his moves.

The clue packages, which sometimes throw viewers off, offered a range of clues. The first showed two female characters, a pufferfish, a cowboy hat, partying, a bus and a blue dog collar.

The second clue package showed an acai bowl, men in a boardroom, a digital clock that read 2:13, black cowboy, a green snake, wall clock that also read 2:13, and pictures of cable shows that starred banana.

The Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

On Wednesday’s episode, the first guess came from Ken Jeong, who said it might be Larry the Cable Guy behind the mask. Nicole Scherzinger stuck with her guess from last week and said that Hangover actor Ed Helms could be in the banana suit. Guest judge Gabriel Ingelsis proposed it could be Billy Bob Thorton.

Early top guesses for The Banana were Poison rocker Brett Michaels, comedian Bill Engvall or Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

