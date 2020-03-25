T-Rex on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/25/2020

The identity of T-Rex on Season 3 of The Masked Singer might be one of the worst kept secrets, but there isn’t official confirmation about what energetic person is hiding behind the dinosaur veneer. Wednesday night is the championship round for Group C, with the performers having one last chance to perform for the judges before they make it to the top nine.

Here’s what we have learned from the teasers given and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ T-Rex Clues & Guesses

The T-Rex said she was having a great time on the show before the judges got to hear from a persona friend of hers. “I’ve spent a lot of time with T-Rex. We work together, we travel together. And let me tell you something, she subscribes to the idea that there is no time off,” the person said. “She is just a perfectionist.”

“Even though she’s young, she has fans of all ages and knows how to win over a crowd,” the friend added.

For her third performance, T-Rex performed “Jai Ho” by A.R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger’s girl group.

Last week, T-Rex revealed that she might be a younger performer through her clue package. “OMG being the T-Rex is dyno-mite,” she said. The T-Rex seemed to hint at being a dancer, saying only “singles and doubles” were left after a huge “impact” occurred. She sees competing on The Masked Singer as a great opportunity.

“This is my one shot and I double dare you to stop me,” she said.

In her first clue package, she talked about being “discovered by another” and that she was “pirouetting the land” with others. It led some fans to think she was talking about dancing and being in a competition.

T-Rex on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

This week, guest host Will Arnett guessed Gabby Douglas. Jenny McCarthy guessed JoJo Siwa, and Nicole Scherzinger agreed. Ken Jeong, however, said that it could be Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson.

Of course, Siwa is the top guess among fans.

Last week, the judges had different ideas. They thought T-Rex might be Lily Singh or Liza Koshy. Guest judge Joel McHale said it might be gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin.

Nicole Scherzinger was probably the closest when she proposed it could be Maddie Ziegler from Dance Moms the first time T-Rex performed. They didn’t show her guess last week.

Why It’s Probably JoJo Siwa

The T-Rex talked about wanting to diversify, and this could fit Siwa since she transitioned from competing on a reality dance TV show to running her own YouTube channel. There was a reference to North West in one of T-Rex’s clue packages, which could have been a nod to when Siwa appeared in a YouTube episode with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West.

Whoever is under the costume is not a professional singer, but they certainly can dance. One of the T-Rex’s trademark has been her energetic dance moves and how she’s bounced around the stage.

Though rumors about Siwa being T-Rex have swirled for weeks, the YouTube star has not confirmed or denied them.

To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

