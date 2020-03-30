Max Ehrich, an actor and musician best known for roles on Young and the Restless and the Netflix movie Walk Ride Rodeo, is dating singer Demi Lovato.

The couple has been dating for only a few weeks. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, which aired March 5, 2020, Lovato said she was single at the time.

But based on Instagram posts, Ehrich and Lovato are quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. On March 23, Ehrich shared a shirtless photo of himself with the caption, “when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay.” Lovato commented, “Fine by me…”

On March 29, Lovato accidentally wandered into the frame while Ehrich was at his piano on Instagram Live. In the clip, which was quickly shared online and is embedded below, Ehrich was seen mouthing “I’m on live.” Lovato walked next to him, realized she was on-camera, and then covered her face with a blanket as she scrambled out of view.

VideoVideo related to max ehrich, demi lovato’s boyfriend: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-03-29T21:03:25-04:00

Lovato sang on tonight’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America on FOX, which began at 9 p.m. ET. But Ehrich did not join her for the appearance.

Here’s what you need to know about Max Ehrich.

1. Max Ehrich Grew Up Dancing In New Jersey & Lived In New York City During His Senior Year of High School

Max Ehrich was born on June 24, 1991. He was raised in Marlboro, New Jersey, which is located about 45 miles south of midtown Manhattan. He began performing at an early age and took classes at the Dance Attitudes studio.

One of the studio owners, Paige Sayegh, told CentralJersey.com that Ehrich was never bothered by the fact that he was the only male student they had at the time. She told the news outlet in a 2008 interview, around the time Ehrich appeared in High School Musical 3, that everyone at the studio was proud of Ehrich. She predicted, “he’s going to be a star.”

During his senior year of high school, Ehrich lived in New York City during the week in order to attend the Professional Performing Arts School. The school allowed its students to pursue their careers while also earning their high school diploma. At the time, Ehrich made at least two appearances on the ABC series Ugly Betty, according to his IMDB page.

2. Ehrich Has Been Nominated For Six Emmy Awards, Including Four For His Role On Young & the Restless

Max Ehrich made his acting debut in a short film called One Easy Job in 2004, according to his IMDB page. As referenced above, he appeared in High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He was cast as one of the principal dancers.

Ehrich then landed a role that ultimately led to his first Emmy nomination. He was cast as Jesse Moretti in the TV movie Pregnancy Pact, which was based on real-life events. The film, which debuted on Lifetime in January 2010, told the story of a group of high school girls in Gloucester, Massachusetts, who all agreed to get pregnant at the same time. Ehrich was nominated for “Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries or Special – Supporting Actor.”

Ehrich earned a second Emmy nomination for his guest role on the TV series Parenthood in 2011. Then in 2012, Ehrich was cast in the soap opera Young and the Restless as the teenager Fenmore Baldwin. He stayed with the show for more than three years and appeared in 120 episodes. Ehrich was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series four times, but did not win.

Ehrich’s most recent acting credit was back at Lifetime. He played the character of Brett Weinbaum on the series American Princess. He was also cast in the drama Walk. Ride. Rodeo, which debuted on Netflix in 2019.

3. Max Ehrich Says Acting Inspired His Songwriting

VideoVideo related to max ehrich, demi lovato’s boyfriend: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-03-29T21:03:25-04:00

When he’s not acting, Max Ehrich writes and plays his own music. His original song “Ride” was featured on the soundtrack for his Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo. The music video is embedded above.

In June 2019, Ehrich released a second original song called “Somebody Else.” He explained to Vents Magazine at the time that the song was about a former girlfriend and that the song-writing experience had been “cathartic.”

Ehrich also told the magazine that his career as an actor has helped him to become a songwriter. “Acting requires me to be very in touch with my emotions and remain open to experiences. Allowing myself to feel things fully definitely plays a huge factor in being comfortable with the vulnerability of writing a song from the heart.”

Ehrich added that putting out a full record is a dream of his, and that he’d love to go on tour in the future. (Perhaps alongside his new girlfriend?)

4. Max Ehrich Warned Fans About Sharing Too Much Information On Social Media After Dealing With a ‘Stalker’ In 2018

VideoVideo related to max ehrich, demi lovato’s boyfriend: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-03-29T21:03:25-04:00

Max Ehrich dealt with a scary encounter with a supposed fan in 2018. He told TMZ that he was “stalked” on Instagram for about two months prior to the incident.

Ehrich said he was looking at a real estate property when the realtor made a move on him. Ehrich said that when he rejected the man’s sexual advance, the man pulled a gun on him. Ehrich believes the realtor was the same person who had been stalking him online. He described the person to TMZ as “”someone who’s obviously not the most mentally stable person.”

Ehrich hired security following the incident. He also issued a warning to his social media followers to always be careful about the information they post online. Ehrich cautioned people to never share their exact locations because “there are creepy people out there.”

5. Max Ehrich’s Family Is Jewish & He Has An Older Brother

Max Ehrich’s parents are Bruce and Rhonda Ehrich. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Ehrich works at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection in field management. Mrs. Ehrich is a middle school teacher, according to her Facebook page.

Ehrich has one older brother named Matthew. He attended the Ohio State University and majored in finance. He now works at the investment banking company UBS, according to his LinkedIn profile. Matt Ehrich also noted on his Facebook page that he is Jewish.

Ehrich’s family has been based in New Jersey for at least three generations. His paternal grandfather, Arnold M. Ehrich, attended Weequahic High School in Newark and Rutgers University, and worked as a systems analyst for the New York Times. Ehrich’s maternal grandfather, Sidney Green, was born in Massachusetts and spent time in New York before moving to Englishtown, New Jersey as an adult. According to their obituaries, both men were active with their local temples.

READ NEXT: Instacart Workers To Go On Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns