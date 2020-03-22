Meghan McCain Announces First Pregnancy Amid Coronavirus

Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, shared some exciting personal on Sunday. The 35-year-old who’s married to husband Ben Domenech announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. While this would normally be nothing but celebratory news, learning she’s with child amid the deadly pandemic spread of coronavirus, has understandably complicated things.

Meghan, who’s the daughter of the late Republican presidential nominee John McCain and his wife Cindy McCain, shared a lengthy note of concern on Instagram. She wrote,” My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expect to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

Married to Domenech since 2017, she wrote of practicing social distancing amid her first pregnancy, “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

McCain said she’s grateful to still appear on The View from home via satellite. “I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes – the doctors, nurses, grocery, and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, fireman and military- who are on the front lines of this fight.”

She closed her note by asking everyone to stay safe. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View.'”

In response to the news, numerous celebrities and her famous friend sent well wishes to McCain and her husband in the comments section. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt left five clapping emojis while The View co-host Sunny Hostin wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

McCain Said That She Was Previously Unsure If She’d Ever Have Children

Ben Domenech is the founder of the political online magazine “The Federalist” and the co-founder of the right-wing blog RedState. Even after McCain married Domenech, she wasn’t quite sure if kids would be in the cards.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine in June 2018 Mccain said that when it came to having children, she was “not quite there yet.” However, she did joked that her mother Cindy McCain couldn’t wait for her to get pregnant.

“She has never asked me before and then all the sudden she brings it up all the time,” McCain joked. “It’s hilarious and uncomfortable.” As for her father, who died a few months after this interview on August 25, 2018, McCain said, “He’s just like, ‘Do whatever your want.'”

