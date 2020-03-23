Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail Secretly Marry Amid Coronavirus

With most American citizens being under a strict “Stay at Home” order to stop the pandemic spread of coronavirus, for celebrities, it’s offered them more privacy than ever before. For Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, according to US Weekly, she was able to secretly tie the knot with director Thomas Kail.

The couple became engaged in late December, and Williams, 39, and Kail, 43, made their public debut at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, where they walked the red carpet together. They officially announced that they were set to get married and that she was with child in January. A source told People magazine at the time, “Michelle fell in love. She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child.”

Williams has a daughter, Matilda, 14, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008. The Fosse/Verdon actress was previously married to Phil Everum from sometime in the summer of 2018 to April 2019.

Kail, who directed Williams in the Emmy nominated FX TV miniseries Fosse/Verdon, also directed Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical In the Heights and earned himself an Emmy for directing FOX’s live musical event Grease: Live! which starred Vanessa Hudgens, Carlos PenaVega, and Julianne Hough. However, Kail is likely best known for directing Miranda’s Broadway juggernaut, Hamilton, for which he took home a Tony Award.

Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail Have Always Shared An Extremely Private Relationship

Little is known about the exact details of the wedding, such as the time and place, and who else was in attendance. Williams has always been extremely protective of her daughter and her private life while being a public figure, and while Kail is largely famous in the theatre world, he also manages to keep a low profile in Hollywood since he started dating the Dawson’s Creek actress.

Fans of Williams get most of their updates from her best friend, actress Busy Phillips. Their tight friendship is the definition of relationship goals and a shining example of women supporting other women during both the highs and lows of life.

Phillips approves of William’s new man. In January, at the Golden Globes, Phillips shared a photo of herself and the couple with the simple caption, “Goodnight my bbs.”

