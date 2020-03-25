Mindy & Zach Married at First Sight Spoilers & Update

Mindy and Zach, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have had almost nothing but issues since the two first met at the altar. From Zach’s lack of attraction to Mindy, to his refusal to move in and his weird “friendship” affair with Mindy’s friend Lindsay, their relationship has been a hot mess from the beginning.

Although Mindy and Zach both recommitted to each other during last week’s episode of the show, there is still some trouble in paradise brewing between the two during the March 25 episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between Zach and Mindy during Episode 13 of Married at First Sight, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Mindy Finds Out Lindsay Told Zach About Her Ex

During an earlier episode of the show, Zach confronted Mindy about lying to him early on in their relationship, although he refused to tell Mindy what he was talking about (check out the clip above). She finally convinced him to discuss it with her off camera after the two recommitted to each other, and Mindy reveals what Zach was referring to during tonight’s episode.

“Zach comes clean to me off camera, just the two of us, about this secret that he has on me … Zach made this big issue out of a non-issue,” Mindy tells the cameras. “He somehow heard that my ex wanted to pick me up from the airport [when she returned from Panama]. I said ‘hell no,’ that of course did not happen, my best friend Shannie drove me home.”

Another clip shows Mindy discussing the issue with Zach, and asking him where he heard about her ex wanting to pick her up. He claims he heard it through “people who talk to [Mindy’s ex],” and when Mindy asked who it was, he said she “wouldn’t even know their name” if he told her.

Well, it turns out Zach was lying again. While Mindy is out to lunch with her gal pals during the March 25 episode, she finds out from her friend Shannie (who drove her home from the airport) that she had actually mentioned it to Lindsay, who was clearly the one who told Zach (are you keeping up?!).

“When you were on your way back from Panama and you told me that your ex-boyfriend had mentioned something about wanting to pick you up from the airport, I had mentioned that to Lindsay,” Shannie tells Mindy. For those of you who don’t remember, Lindsay was one of Mindy’s close friends who connected with Zach at their wedding, and the two apparently struck up a “friendship,” where they texted and called one another frequently.

After Mindy digests the new information, she tells the cameras, “There’s really no other explanation than it being Lindsay that told Zach that my ex was going to pick me up from the airport. And Zach swore up and down that he got this information from a friend of his.” She adds, “He’s deliberately lying to me to protect Lindsay.”

Mindy Tells Zach She Wants to End Their Marriage

Mindy ends her relationship with Zach during the March 25 episode of the show. After finding out from her friend Shannie that Lindsay was the one who told Zach about her ex-boyfriend, she confronts him and he admits to everything. You can watch the full clip here.

Zach’s reasoning for lying to Mindy was, “I guess I didn’t want it to seem like I was being influenced by having words and topics and rumors coming in from all these different external sources.” He basically talks in circles (as usual) and confesses that he didn’t want Mindy to see things a certain way, so he lied about Lindsay. He also tells her he regrets telling her about anything to do with Lindsay, which obviously doesn’t sit well with Mindy.

“I mean, I’m your wife and that’s disrespect. That’s major disrespect to be carrying on this relationship and to not even tell me the truth,” she tells Zach. “I take marriage very seriously and not being able to trust my own husband is a feeling that’s just … it’s terrible and I don’t want that.” She continues, “I told myself that I was only going to let myself be disappointed like that one more time and that’s it. So I can’t subject myself to that. I’m sorry to say, but I don’t want to be in this marriage anymore.”

She then tells him that there’s no reason for him to come back to the apartment, and to grab his things and leave the key, so it looks like we won’t be seeing much more of the two moving forward, unless something drastic happens and Mindy changes her mind (but we really hope that doesn’t happen).

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

