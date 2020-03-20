Corona: What Was the Name Of the Kingdom in ‘Tangled’?

Fans have noticed a number of similarities between the 2010 film Tangled and the Coronavirus that’s sweeping the globe, and now, people want to know: What is the name of the Kingdom in Tangled? Corona.

Thousand of social media users have likened Rapunzel’s life trapped in a tower to being in quarantine. On Twitter, one user recently wrote, “In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom of Corona… did anybody else realize this?” Another wrote, “Corona is the name of the Kingdom in the Disney film Tangled where Rapunzel was forced to social distances by her mother. Thanks, Disney. What other predictions await us in your vault?”

Another added, “Corona is an island kingdom and the birthplace of Rapunzel in Disney’s 2010 animated feature film, Tangled. After a significant period of isolation it is also where Rapunzel met her future husband/prince. Just saying.'”

Wait a minute here…In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona… Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt — Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020

Did Disney Predict Coronavirus?

The Disney film was released in 2010 and tells the story of a girl who is locked away in a tower for eighteen years. Granted, she wasn’t isolated because of a pandemic.

In the story, Rapunzel is locked away so that the wicked Mother Gothel can grow out her magic golden hair and stay young forever.

Fortunately, the film has a happy ending, with Rapunzel meeting her charming prince.

Fans Think ‘the Simpsons’ Predicted the Outbreak in 1993

Tangled isn’t the only TV show or film that fans believe predicted the outbreak. In 1993, The Simpsons episode, “Marge in Chains”, depicts a pandemic known as the “Osaka Flu.”

In one scene, a factory worker coughs into a package that is then sent to America. The town of Springfield subsequently becomes infected with the flu.

As the world continues to adjust to the Coronavirus pandemic, many are referencing television shows and books that have seemingly predicted the event.

Sales and rentals of the 2011 film Contagion have soared, with viewers believing that it predicts COVID-19. Others have turned to films like The Omega Man, World War Z, and Pandemic.

