Nashom Wooden aka Mona Foot Dies at 50 from Coronavirus

Nashom Wooden aka Mona Foot, the drag queen star from New York City, has died at the age of 50 after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Wooden’s sad passing was confirmed in an Instagram post from “Project Runway” star Geoffrey Mac. Mac said through tears in a video, “Hi, it’s Geoffrey Mac. I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden. And I just want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy and takes care of each other because the virus is really real. And I’m just so sorry.”

In addition to performing as Mona Foot, Wooden is also known for his performances in the band, The Ones, as well as starring alongside Robert De Niro in the 1999 movie, “Flawless.”

Wooden told Paper Magazine in a 2017 interview that he began performing as Foot in 1989 in New York City. Wooden mentioned one of his most famous performances was dressing as Wonder Woman and singing, “I’m Every Woman,” in Union Square in Manhattan. Wooden said, “No one saw that coming. To be not only a superhero, to be black and a man. I didn’t realize at the time I was feminine.”

On his Instagram page, which has been set to private, Wooden wrote, “The Nashom9000 is the latest most advanced version of this series.”

Along with Paul Alexander and JoJo Americo, Wooden was one of the three singers in the group, The Ones. The trio’s debut single, “Flawless,” was released in 2001. It was inspired by Wooden’s role in the 1999 movie of the same name. In 2004, the song was sampled and had lyrics added to it by George Michael. Michael’s song, “Flawless (Go for the City), was a top ten hit in the United Kingdom.

The group went on to release news songs in 2006 and 2008. The Ones’ 2008 song, “When We Get Together,” saw Debbie Harry and the Scissor Sisters, among others, make cameo appearances in the video.

