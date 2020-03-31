‘NCIS’: Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Affected Season 17?

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected many TV shows, shutting down production for the safety of the cast and crew. CBS’s crime drama NCIS is no different. The show shut down production and cut Season 17 from 22 episodes to 20.

Other large primetime shows such as The Voice and ABC’s American Idol have been hit especially hard with the shut-downs since they had live episodes coming up. Shows that are not live have also faced issues, though, with ABC shutting down production of their biggest reality show, The Bachelorette.

CBS shows that have been shut down for the time being include All Rise, The Amazing Race, The Bold and the Beautiful, FBI, Survivor, The Young and the Restless and all three NCIS series. The late-night talk shows that were previously temporarily shut down have begun to air via live stream from the hosts’ houses.

‘NCIS’ Will Air a Shorter Season Due to Coronavirus

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, NCIS season 17 will only consist of 20 episodes rather than the usual 22.

On March 15, NCIS actor Sean Murray shared the news of the cancelation of production on his Twitter account. He tweeted, “As many of you have already heard, #NCIS production has been put on hold for the time being. we will wrap our current season with 20 eps complete and plan to pick up where we left off when we begin season 18. stay safe… we’ll see you soon.”

The actor later said the show has not been picked up for an additional season, but the plan would be to pick up the existing storylines going into the beginning of that season if they did get renewed.

‘NCIS’ Has Not Been Renewed For Season 18

Though NCIS has not been renewed for an additional season at the time of writing, fans don’t have much to worry about in that regard. The show’s renewal is usually announced later on in April, and that date is usually tied in with the renewal of Mark Harmon’s contract.

There were rumors circulating earlier this season that Mark Harmon may be looking to leave the show and that his character could possibly be replaced by Ziva David, but that does not seem to be the case. David appeared earlier in the season, but she seems to have left the show once again.

It’s likely Harmon and NCIS will continue their partnership, especially since he’s been around for all 17 seasons of the show. It also consistently pulls strong ratings, averaging around 16 million viewers per episode, making it one of the most popular drama series on television right now.

