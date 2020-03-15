Nene Leakes Talks Husband Gregg’s Alleged Mistress Juanita Marshall

Nene and Gregg Leakes’ relationship is at the center of Real Housewives of Atlanta this season.

According to Cheat Sheet, Nene recently accused Gregg of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a former employee, Juanita Marshall.

Nene Says She Is Okay With Gregg Having an Affair

On the podcast Lip Service, Nene shared that she is okay with Gregg having an affair as long as he keeps it a secret.

“If Gregg wanted to go be with somebody right now, I would say go right on,” she said. “Why am I going to try and keep him from doing something that he wants to do? Then I have to make a choice myself — if I want to stay with him or not — and I probably would stay with him. I do what I want anyway … I’m in New York, he’s in Georgia, so whatever he’s doing, I don’t need to know about it.”

This isn’t the first time Nene has discussed being in an open relationship with Gregg. Speaking to ET in November, she made a similar statement, saying that she would be fine with an open marriage as long as they’re not “putting anything in each other’s faces.”

She added, “That’s not what we’re doing. But it was definitely a conversation that we needed to have, because I feel like if one or the other is being unfaithful and you still want to be married, you may as well be having an open marriage, right? It’s kind of open to me.”

It appears that Gregg may have crossed Nene’s line, however. A source tells Page Six that he “propositioned” Marshall when he was “looking for companionship.”

Nene first hinted at trouble in the relationship on social media in June, when she tweeted, “U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as ‘just a friend’ but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2).”

Juanita Has Publicly Denied The Rumors

Marshall recently spoke to Page Six, saying that she and Gregg only had a business relationship.

Marshall allegedly told the outlet, “Gregg never propositioned me… I was a store manager, so I talked to him just like her other managers from her other locations talk to him.”

On Lip Service, Nene claimed that she had to fire Marshall because of her relationship with Gregg. Marshall, however, tells Page Six she left on her own accord. “I left willingly because at the time it was just out of hand… It was too much drama for me, so I decided not to stay. I walked away from the position.”

Whatever drama went down between the pair, it seems they’ve smoothed everything out. On March 11, Nene posted a picture of her and Gregg and captioned the photo “My rider,” with a heart emoji, suggesting the two are doing well now.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8pm ET/PT.

