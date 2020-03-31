Netflix, April 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s 2020 lineup has been released, and the month of April is full of top-notch, binge-worthy content.

Chris Hemsworth’s film “Extraction” will debut on the streaming service, as will a string of new comedy series. One of those is a new comedy series Never Have I Ever, from creator Mindy Kaling. On top of that, a range of documentaries have been added to the cue. If they’re anything like Tiger King, you can bet on content that will keep you occupied until Summer.

New on Netflix | April 2020New on Netflix | April 2020 Kids & Family – 0:30 Comedy – 1:02 Thriller – 3:22 Drama – 4:09 Nonfiction – 5:04 Anime – 6:08 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. New on Netflix | April 2020 https://youtube.com/netflix 2020-03-19T14:00:00.000Z

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April 2020.

April 1

– Bloodsport

– Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

– Cadillac Records

– Can’t Hardly Wait

– Community: Season 1-6

– David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Comedy Special)

– Death of Stalin

– Deep Impact

– The Girl with All the Gifts

– God’s Not Dead

– The Hangover

– How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Documentary)

– Just Friends

– Killer Klowns from Outer Space

– Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

– Lethal Weapon

– Lethal Weapon 2

– Lethal Weapon 3

– Lethal Weapon 4

– Minority Report

– Molly’s Game

– Mortal Kombat

– Mud

– Nailed It! – Season 4 (Netflix Original)

– Pokemon the Series

– Promised Land

– Road to Perdition

– The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Comedy Special)

– Salt

– School Daze

– Sherlock Holmes

– Soul Plane

– Sunderland ‘Til I Die – Season 2 (Netflix Original)

– Sunrise in Heaven

– Taxi Driver

– The Matrix

– The Matrix Reloaded

– Matrix Revolutions

– The Perks of Being a Wallflower

– The Roommate

– The Runaways

– The Social Network

– Wildling

April 2

– The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

– Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

– Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

– Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

– Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

– Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

– StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

– Angel Has Fallen

April 5

– The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

– The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

– Terrace House: Tokyo (2019-2020) Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

– Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

– The Circle Game (Netflix Original)

April 10

– Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

– LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

– La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

– Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

– The Main Event (Netflix Film)

– Tigertail (Netflix Film)

– The Trial (Netflix Original Series)

April 11

– Code 8

April 14

– Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

– The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

– Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

– Despicable Me

– Fary: Hexagone- Season 2 (Netflix Original)

– Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

– Hail, Caesar!

– Mauricio Mereilles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

– Jem and the Holograms

April 17

– Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

– #blackAF (Netflix Original)

– Earth and Blood (Netflix Film)

– The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

– Legado enl os huesos (Netflix film)

– Sergio (Netflix Film)

– Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

– The Green Hornet

April 20

– Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

– The Midnight Gosep (Netflix Original)

– The Vativan tapes

April 21

– Bleach: The Assualt

– Bleach: The Bount

– Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22

– Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

– Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

– El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

– The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

– Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

– The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

– After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

– Extraction (Netflix Film)

– Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

– Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

– The Artist

– Django Unchained

April 26

– The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

– Battle: Los Angeles

– Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

– A Secret Love (Netflix Docuemntary)

– Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

– Murder to Mercy: They Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

– Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

– Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

– Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

– Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

– The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

– Rich in Love (Netflix Film)

– The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

READ NEXT: Ozark Season 3 Premiere: What Time is it Released on Netflix?