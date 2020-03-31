Netflix, April 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s 2020 lineup has been released, and the month of April is full of top-notch, binge-worthy content.
Chris Hemsworth’s film “Extraction” will debut on the streaming service, as will a string of new comedy series. One of those is a new comedy series Never Have I Ever, from creator Mindy Kaling. On top of that, a range of documentaries have been added to the cue. If they’re anything like Tiger King, you can bet on content that will keep you occupied until Summer.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April 2020.
April 1
– Bloodsport
– Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
– Cadillac Records
– Can’t Hardly Wait
– Community: Season 1-6
– David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Comedy Special)
– Death of Stalin
– Deep Impact
– The Girl with All the Gifts
– God’s Not Dead
– The Hangover
– How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Documentary)
– Just Friends
– Killer Klowns from Outer Space
– Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
– Lethal Weapon
– Lethal Weapon 2
– Lethal Weapon 3
– Lethal Weapon 4
– Minority Report
– Molly’s Game
– Mortal Kombat
– Mud
– Nailed It! – Season 4 (Netflix Original)
– Pokemon the Series
– Promised Land
– Road to Perdition
– The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Comedy Special)
– Salt
– School Daze
– Sherlock Holmes
– Soul Plane
– Sunderland ‘Til I Die – Season 2 (Netflix Original)
– Sunrise in Heaven
– Taxi Driver
– The Matrix
– The Matrix Reloaded
– Matrix Revolutions
– The Perks of Being a Wallflower
– The Roommate
– The Runaways
– The Social Network
– Wildling
April 2
– The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
– Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
– Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
– Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
– Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
– Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
– StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4
– Angel Has Fallen
April 5
– The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
– The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7
– Terrace House: Tokyo (2019-2020) Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9
– Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
– The Circle Game (Netflix Original)
April 10
– Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
– LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
– La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
– Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
– The Main Event (Netflix Film)
– Tigertail (Netflix Film)
– The Trial (Netflix Original Series)
April 11
– Code 8
April 14
– Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15
– The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
– Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
– Despicable Me
– Fary: Hexagone- Season 2 (Netflix Original)
– Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
– Hail, Caesar!
– Mauricio Mereilles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
– Jem and the Holograms
April 17
– Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
– #blackAF (Netflix Original)
– Earth and Blood (Netflix Film)
– The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
– Legado enl os huesos (Netflix film)
– Sergio (Netflix Film)
– Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
– The Green Hornet
April 20
– Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
– The Midnight Gosep (Netflix Original)
– The Vativan tapes
April 21
– Bleach: The Assualt
– Bleach: The Bount
– Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22
– Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
– Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
– El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
– The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
– Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23
– The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
– After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
– Extraction (Netflix Film)
– Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
– Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25
– The Artist
– Django Unchained
April 26
– The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
– Battle: Los Angeles
– Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
– A Secret Love (Netflix Docuemntary)
– Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
– Murder to Mercy: They Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
– Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
– Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 30
– Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
– Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
– The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
– Rich in Love (Netflix Film)
– The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)
READ NEXT: Ozark Season 3 Premiere: What Time is it Released on Netflix?