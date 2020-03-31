Netflix, April 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix, April 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Netflix

Youtube Netflix

Netflix’s 2020 lineup has been released, and the month of April is full of top-notch, binge-worthy content.

Chris Hemsworth’s film “Extraction” will debut on the streaming service, as will a string of new comedy series. One of those is a new comedy series Never Have I Ever, from creator Mindy Kaling. On top of that, a range of documentaries have been added to the cue. If they’re anything like Tiger King, you can bet on content that will keep you occupied until Summer.

New on Netflix | April 2020New on Netflix | April 2020 Kids & Family – 0:30 Comedy – 1:02 Thriller – 3:22 Drama – 4:09 Nonfiction – 5:04 Anime – 6:08 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. New on Netflix | April 2020 https://youtube.com/netflix2020-03-19T14:00:00.000Z

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April 2020.

April 1

– Bloodsport
– Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
– Cadillac Records
– Can’t Hardly Wait
– Community: Season 1-6
– David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Comedy Special)
– Death of Stalin
– Deep Impact
– The Girl with All the Gifts
– God’s Not Dead
– The Hangover
– How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Documentary)
– Just Friends
– Killer Klowns from Outer Space
– Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
– Lethal Weapon
– Lethal Weapon 2
– Lethal Weapon 3
– Lethal Weapon 4
– Minority Report
– Molly’s Game
– Mortal Kombat
– Mud
– Nailed It! – Season 4 (Netflix Original)
– Pokemon the Series
– Promised Land
– Road to Perdition
– The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Comedy Special)
– Salt
– School Daze
– Sherlock Holmes
– Soul Plane
– Sunderland ‘Til I Die – Season 2 (Netflix Original)
– Sunrise in Heaven
– Taxi Driver
– The Matrix
– The Matrix Reloaded
– Matrix Revolutions
– The Perks of Being a Wallflower
– The Roommate
– The Runaways
– The Social Network
– Wildling

April 2

– The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
– Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

– Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
– Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
– Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
– Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
– StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

– Angel Has Fallen

April 5

– The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

– The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

– Terrace House: Tokyo (2019-2020) Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

– Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
– The Circle Game (Netflix Original)

April 10

– Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
– LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
– La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
– Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
– The Main Event (Netflix Film)
– Tigertail (Netflix Film)
– The Trial (Netflix Original Series)

April 11

– Code 8

April 14

– Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

– The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
– Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

– Despicable Me
– Fary: Hexagone- Season 2 (Netflix Original)
– Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
– Hail, Caesar!
– Mauricio Mereilles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
– Jem and the Holograms

April 17

– Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
– #blackAF (Netflix Original)
– Earth and Blood (Netflix Film)
– The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
– Legado enl os huesos (Netflix film)
– Sergio (Netflix Film)
– Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

– The Green Hornet

April 20

– Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
– The Midnight Gosep (Netflix Original)
– The Vativan tapes

April 21

– Bleach: The Assualt
– Bleach: The Bount
– Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22

– Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
– Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
– El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
– The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
– Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

– The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

– After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
– Extraction (Netflix Film)
– Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
– Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

– The Artist
– Django Unchained

April 26

– The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

– Battle: Los Angeles
– Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

– A Secret Love (Netflix Docuemntary)
– Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
– Murder to Mercy: They Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
– Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
– Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

– Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
– Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
– The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
– Rich in Love (Netflix Film)
– The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

READ NEXT: Ozark Season 3 Premiere: What Time is it Released on Netflix?

Read More