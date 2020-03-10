Is a New Episode of ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 on TV Tonight? 3/10/2020

There is a new episode of The Bachelor on tonight, although the episode will be split between Peter Weber‘s final days in Australia and the “After the Final Rose” live special, where Weber will discuss his experiences with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. The description for the episode, which airs Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, reads, “Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the roller coaster of events that have happened since.”

Tonight’s episode will be the last to air for Season 24 of The Bachelor. However, a new season of The Bachelorette is right around the corner; Season 16 will air Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and will run for approximately two hours, according to ABC. The new season will feature former Bachelor star Clare Crawley, who appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of the show.

Here’s what we know about tonight’s finale episode of The Bachelor, but be warned – some MAJOR BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of the Season 24 finale!

Weber is Still Torn Between Madison Prewett, Who Self-Eliminated Herself, & Hannah Ann Sluss

'The Bachelor: Hannah Ann Says She's Reached Her BREAKING POINT in Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)Peter Weber's journey comes to an end on part two of 'The Bachelor' finale, airing Tuesday on ABC. 2020-03-10T14:50:10.000Z

Tonight’s finale will be split between Weber’s final days in Australia with Hannah Ann Sluss and the “After the Final Rose” special, which will air directly following the finale. The clip above shows that Weber is still uncertain about what his heart wants, despite the fact that Madison Prewett eliminated herself and left Australia.

“Madison left, and that’s been really, really rough for me, but I do believe things happen for a reason,” Weber says in a voiceover. Meanwhile, Sluss appears to be reaching her limit with Weber’s indecisiveness, and she notes that she can’t keep “giving and giving and giving and just, not feeling like he’s there.”

She adds, “You can only keep it up for so long until you’re at your absolute breaking point, and that’s where I’m at.” Weber himself admits that he’s put Sluss through a lot and that he “doesn’t know how [he] can continue to put her through this.”

WARNING #2: POTENTIAL MAJOR SPOILER AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want to know what happens during tonight’s finale!

Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann But Breaks off the Engagement to Pursue Madison Prewett

Although Weber’s ending is still uncertain for the most part, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve updated his blog with what he believes to be Weber’s ending, according to several of his sources. The reality blogger claims that Weber chooses Sluss in the end, and proposes to her while the two are in Australia, but eventually breaks it off in order to pursue Prewett.

“Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose AND they got engaged that day,” Steve’s blog reads. However, the reality blogger adds, “Peter and Hannah Ann have since broken up, which is the scene you see of him telling someone ‘I’m so sorry…never expected this to happen.’ Peter is 100% definitely not with Hannah Ann right now as I reported, nor will he somehow end up with her in the next two nights. There will be a very intense conversation with her once she’s live in studio tomorrow night I’m sure.”

Again, anything could happen at this point, considering Steve has dozens of sources telling him different things about the ending (he even admitted on his Instagram page that he’s heard several different stories about the Season 24 ending). However, the Bachelor blogger appears confident in his predictions that Weber leaves Sluss to be with Prewett, so fans can likely expect another Arie-type ending to the season.

Tune in Tuesday night, March 10 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the Bachelor finale and the “After the Final Rose” Special on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Does Peter Weber Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale?

