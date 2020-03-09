How Nick Jonas Replaced Adam Levine After He Quit ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas filled the seat left by Adam Levine at the beginning of season 18, that was temporarily filled during season 17 by Gwen Stefani.

Levine, who had been with the show for 16 seasons, leaves a pretty large chair for Jonas to fill, as well as a dedicated fan base to win over. Jonas, the smallest judge on The Voice, is also the youngest judge who, at the age of 27, has built a successful career much quicker than the others on the panel. He’s “getting hazed” but he’s proving that he can handle it.

Here’s what we know about Nick Jonas replacing Adam Levine on The Voice:

The Judges Made ‘The Voice’ A Success

The singer/actor has appeared in the films Jumanji, Kingdom and Scream Queens. He has been nominated for Grammy Awards as a band member and solo artist. Jonas used his success as a member of the former boy band, The Jonas Brothers, to begin a solo career before bringing the Jonas Brothers back together in an adult form. His documentary, Chasing Happiness will be released this June and will be seen in Chaos Walking this year, said The Hollywood Reporter. Nick Jonas has a net worth of $50 million. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, is the highest paid actress in Bollywood with a net worth of $50 million and a salary of $10 million.

Levine, who has been on The Voice the longest without any breaks, since 2011 when the show first aired, has outlasted a number of judges who came and went. Initially, the show was predicted to fail as it was thought to be a gimmicky derivative of American Idol. The show a success grew into a success because of the judges. While American Idol judges were not known for helping the hopeful performers out, or even being nice to them, The Voice presented a panel of approachable coaches that ended up producing real talent, says ShowBiz Cheat Sheet.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Meredith Ahr, President of Alternative and Reality Group with NBC who told them, “Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional. We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion… and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Jonas said that he was excited to be part of the show and to work with the talent when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the show, Ellen showed him a clip of Shelton and the other judges welcoming him to The Voice. He had planned on announcing it himself but Ellen said, “I’m ruining it!” Nick responded with a few comments to the judges, saying, “Blake, I’m young, but I’ve had a 20 year career.” Then, for no reason at all, a man jumped out of a box and screamed in Jonas’ face, causing him to scream and almost fall off the couch.

READ NEXT: Read more about The Voice.