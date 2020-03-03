Nick Jonas’ Brothers Are Advisors on ‘The Voice’ This Season

The Jonas Brothers are back again in more ways than one. Nick Jonas signed on as a coach for NBC’s The Voice this season, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, both signed on to be advisors for the contestants on his team.

Nick is serving as a coach for the first time on The Voice, joining seasoned coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for a chance at getting a strong set of contestants and winning the competition. Nick previously appeared on the show as an advisor for Christina Aguilera’s Team in season 8.

Kevin is the only brother who does not have experience when it comes to working on The Voice. Joe sat in as a coach for The Voice in Australia in 2018, and Nick acted as his advisor during that season.

What do the Battle Advisors Do?

Please say hello to my Battle Advisors for @NBCTheVoice 😎 pic.twitter.com/x2xrasdc0E — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 22, 2020

During the Battle Rounds where coaches pit their own contestants against one another, the Advisors get to weigh in on the decisions and help the coach make the decision they feel is the right one for the team.

Having his brothers as advisors might be an advantage to Nick, especially since the other coaches each only chose one advisor.

“It’s that time to tell you exactly who my advisors are, my mentors are, for my team. These two guys are some of the most trusted people in my life. It’s Hall & Oates. Just kidding it’s Kevin and Joe Jonas!” said Nick in the video he posted on Twitter. “These guys are my brothers, my bandmates, my best friends. And they’re going to help me take Team Nick to the next level.”

The Jonas Brothers released their first studio album back in 2006 and have gone on to produce four other studio albums plus three live albums, five soundtracks and three EPs. Worldwide, the group has sold over 8 million albums have earned two Grammy nominations together. They had a period where they were not performing together, but they got back together last year, instantly releasing hit songs.

Who Are the Other Season 18 Advisors?

Each coach chose their advisor to play to their strengths and weaknesses. Kelly Clarkson chose Dua Lipa, who is a British singer-songwriter that has released her own chart-topping tracks like “No Rules,” and “IDGAF.” Clarkson said she chose Lipa because of her strengths as a well-rounded artist.

Blake Shelton announced that he chose Bebe Rexha as his advisor. She has written songs for Eminem, Shinee, Selena Gomez and fellow coach Nick Jonas. She released her first album in 2018, hitting number 13 on the Billboard Top 100. She has appeared on The Voice before and recently told Billboard that she didn’t know Blake was funny until she had to work with him.

Lastly, John Legend chose Ella Mai to be his advisor this season. Mai is a 25-year-old British singer/songwriter who collaborated with Legend on her song “Everything.” He said she’s a great advisor because she competed on the U.K. version of The X Factor.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

