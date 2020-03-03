Nick Jonas’ Team on ‘The Voice’ 2020: Contestants So Far 2/27

Nick Jonas is the youngest, and newest, coach on NBC’s reality singing competition show The Voice. He’s off to a bit of a slow start so far this season, but in the first two episodes, he’s managed to get a couple performers to join his team.

Jonas joins seasoned Voice veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the stage. The coaches fight it out to get talented performers on their team using any means necessary. One time during the premiere, Blake actually brought out a puppy to convince a contestant to join his team rather than Nick’s.

Nick did get three contestants to join his team in the premiere event, though. Joanna Serenko, Tate Brusa and Arei Moon are all Team Nick. Read on to learn more about the contestants and get a recap of their blind auditions.

Joanna Serenko

Nick Jonas Fights for Joanna Serenko, Who Sings "All My Loving" – Voice Blind Auditions

During her audition, Joanna Serenko performed a stripped-down acoustic version of “All My Loving.” All the coaches were interested almost instantly, with Kelly, John and Nick turning around in the first verse of the song. Blake turned around shortly after, meaning Serenko earned the favor of all four judges and was able to choose between them.

Serenko is an 18-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri. After being asked who she was going to pick as her coach, the 18-year-old hesitated before Nick jumped back in saying, “You know what? I’ve got one more thing to say. I’m sorry, I’m going to fight for you right now. I wrote this down before, and it was related to a singer that was up here that really fought during their performance. I’m not just gonna throw in the towel and say it’s John’s. I want you on my team.”

Serenko did pick his team, leading to him celebrating and giving her a hug to welcome her to Team Nick.

Arei Moon

Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly as Arei Moon Sings Her "Miss Independent" – Voice Blind Auditions 2020

28-year-old contestant Arei Moon sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Miss Independent” during her audition, leading to Nick blocking Kelly from choosing the singer for her team. As soon as the first few notes were out of the singer’s mouth, Nick hit his Block Kelly button. Kelly turned around a second later to see the “BLOCKED” indicator in front of her.

When she realized she was blocked near the end of the song, she instantly started yelling at Nick, letting out a dramatic “NOOO!” and “Oh my God,” saying she didn’t even notice until the end. Nick was the only other coach who turned around, so Aeri didn’t have a choice to be on anyone else’s team.

“I was blown away by her powerhouse voice,” Nick said.

Tate Brusa

Nick Jonas Sings with Tate Brusa on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

16-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah contestant Tate Brusa showed up to the audition with his guitar and a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Nick was interested almost instantly, but he waited until a little ways into the song before hitting the button. He was the first coach to hit the button followed closely by Blake.

Nick fought with Blake over the contestant, though John jumped in saying that Nick has traversed the music industry since he was a young man and gave Tate the advice to go with Team Nick. Kelly told him he’d do well in either team.

Nick then got out of his seat, offering to do some “real-time coaching” with him. He took Tate’s guitar and told him to think about his posture when singing. He then played the guitar and allowed Tate to sing along with him for a bit before hugging him and handing the guitar back over.

Blake then brought out a real-life puppy to try to convince Tate to join his team. He said that if he doesn’t join the team, then the puppy goes straight back to the animal shelter.

“Sorry Blake, I gotta go with Nick,” Tate said.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday, March 2 to see Team Nick continue to grow.

