Nick Jonas’ ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/23

Nick Jonas is the youngest and newest coach on The Voice 2020. While he may have been off to a bit of a slow start early on in the season, he was able to completely fill his team in advance of the Battle Rounds.

Jonas joins The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend in the big red chairs for Season 18. The coaches fought it out to get talented performers on their team using any means necessary. One time during the premiere, Blake actually brought out a puppy to convince a contestant to join his team rather than Nick’s. All the coaches have now filled their teams for the season, but the makeup will change with the steals and saves that come in to play at this point.

The contestants on Nick’s team so far are Joanna Serenko, Tate Brusa, Arei Moon, Allegra Miles, Jacob Miller, Roderick Chambers, Michael Williams, Samuel Wilco, Anders Drerup and Kevin Farris. Read on to learn more about each contestant and get a recap of their blind auditions.

Joanna Serenko

Nick Jonas Fights for Joanna Serenko, Who Sings "All My Loving" – Voice Blind Auditions

During her audition, Joanna Serenko performed a stripped-down acoustic version of “All My Loving.” All the coaches were interested almost instantly, with Kelly, John and Nick turning around in the first verse of the song. Blake turned around shortly after, meaning Serenko earned the favor of all four judges and was able to choose between them.

Serenko is an 18-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri. After being asked who she was going to pick as her coach, the 18-year-old hesitated before Nick jumped back in saying, “You know what? I’ve got one more thing to say. I’m sorry, I’m going to fight for you right now. I wrote this down before, and it was related to a singer that was up here that really fought during their performance. I’m not just gonna throw in the towel and say it’s John’s. I want you on my team.”

Serenko did pick his team, leading to him celebrating and giving her a hug to welcome her to Team Nick.

Arei Moon

Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly as Arei Moon Sings Her "Miss Independent" – Voice Blind Auditions 2020

28-year-old contestant Arei Moon sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Miss Independent” during her audition, leading to Nick blocking Kelly from choosing the singer for her team. As soon as the first few notes were out of the singer’s mouth, Nick hit his Block Kelly button. Kelly turned around a second later to see the “BLOCKED” indicator in front of her.

When she realized she was blocked near the end of the song, she instantly started yelling at Nick, letting out a dramatic “NOOO!” and “Oh my God,” saying she didn’t even notice until the end. Nick was the only other coach who turned around, so Aeri didn’t have a choice to be on anyone else’s team.

“I was blown away by her powerhouse voice,” Nick said.

Tate Brusa

Nick Jonas Sings with Tate Brusa on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

16-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah contestant Tate Brusa showed up to the audition with his guitar and a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Nick was interested almost instantly, but he waited until a little ways into the song before hitting the button. He was the first coach to hit the button followed closely by Blake.

Nick fought with Blake over the contestant, though John jumped in saying that Nick has traversed the music industry since he was a young man and gave Tate the advice to go with Team Nick. Kelly told him he’d do well in either team.

Nick then got out of his seat, offering to do some “real-time coaching” with him. He took Tate’s guitar and told him to think about his posture when singing. He then played the guitar and allowed Tate to sing along with him for a bit before hugging him and handing the guitar back over.

Blake then brought out a real-life puppy to try to convince Tate to join his team. He said that if he doesn’t join the team, then the puppy goes straight back to the animal shelter.

“Sorry Blake, I gotta go with Nick,” Tate said.

Allegra Miles

Sixteen-Year-Old Allegra Miles Sings Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Allegra Miles is another 16-year-old who joined Jonas’ team in the third episode of Blind Auditions. She played her keyboard and performed a rendition of “Use Somebody.” Nick and Kelly were interested almost immediately, with Kelly turning around first.

Nick seemed to be gauging the reactions from John and Blake before deciding if he would be turning around, but he ended up pressing his button after hesitating a bit and looking at them questioningly. After the performance, the first thing Kelly said was “I don’t know if you remember that moment when I turned around first,” as a way to get Allegra on her side before even having a chance to speak with Nick.

After connecting with Nick over the fact that he wrote his first song at 12 years old and came from a musical family and a comment from Blake about him being “Nick Freaking Jonas”, she decided to join Nick’s team. Before that happened, though, Kelly showed off her Team Kelly jackets. Nick offered up the jacket he was wearing to counter that, though.

Samuel Wilco

Military Man Samuel Wilco Performs Stevie Wonder's "Lately" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Sam Wilco is a 39-year-old father and military man. He performed Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” for his audition.

The audience started a standing ovation not long into the audition, prompting the coaches to think harder about turning around. Once he hit a long, higher note, Kelly turned around, followed almost immediately by Nick. This is when the chair malfunction occurred, causing both of them to be turned back around and Blake to talk to Samuel while still being turned away from the stage.

Kelly said she would have sung that song for her audition if she were trying out for The Voice, and Nick said he was jealous of Samuel’s ease when it came to bringing out the kind of voice he did (of course, Kelly had to make a pun for Nick’s song “Jealous” at that point). He said they’d make a great team because song selection is so important.

“I’m trying to think of something to help sell Nick here,” Blake said when it was his turn to talk. “But last time I did that, it didn’t help.”

“Well, um, I watch the show, it’s my wife’s favorite show,” Samuel said. “And she’s the one who got me into this whole thing… I’ve loved watching you, Kelly, and I really love everything you do with your artists, but my kids love you, Nick. So, I’m gonna go with Team Nick.”

Jacob Miller

Jacob Miller Sings Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Jacob Miller performed “The Times They Are a-Changin'” for his Blind Audition. He earned three chair turns, one from each coach besides John Legend, who is notoriously picky when it comes to contestants.

Nick loved Jacob’s voice and said he thought he’d fit in well with the Jonas Brothers, saying he’d love to collaborate with the artist even if he doesn’t join his team. There were a few jokes made about Jacob now being “Jacob Jonas,” and his choice was pretty much made for him at that point.

After a bit of deliberation, Jacob joined Team Nick.

Roderick Chambers

Roderick Chambers Impresses Nick on Brian McKnight's "Back at One" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Roderick Chambers is a 38-year-old singer from Miami, Florida. He performed “Back at One” for his audition, and Nick was the only coach to turn around for the performance.

When speaking with the contestant after his audition, John compared Roderick’s tone to Nick’s, which made it seem like it could be a good match for both coach and contestant later on in the season.

Michael Williams

Michael Williams Sings Lauren Daigle's "You Say" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Michael Williams is an 18-year-old performer who sang the song “You Say” for his audition. He earned Nick’s chair turn, but it wasn’t for what he did right. It was actually for what he did wrong.

Nick told him that he heard the struggle with the high note, and he said that he believed that he could help him out on that front, comparing their voices and saying he struggled with falsetto for a long time before getting to the point he’s at today where he can stay in that range for most of the Jonas Brothers concerts.

Of course, Michael looked happy to join Nick’s team, especially after Nick sang in falsetto as a way to help coach him right there on the stage, which is becoming part of Nick’s strategy. He enjoys coaching people right after their Blind Audition to show off a bit of his expertise and getting them to pick him over the other coaches.

Anders Drerup

Anders Drerup Sings Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Anders Drerup sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for his Blind Audition on The Voice. The coaches all seemed interested almost immediately with Nick being the only coach to take the plunge and turn around, which he did relatively quickly. Drerup is from Ottawa, Canada.

“Gwen Stefani is not on this season,” Shelton told Drerup after the audition. “You’re stuck with Nick.”

Nick asked if the performer always performed reggae, but he replied that he doesn’t, he just plays in a ska/reggae band “back in the day” and wanted to start there for his The Voice audition.

Kevin Farris

Kevin Farris Sings with Nick Jonas After Performing Johnnyswim's "Home" – Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Kevin Farris performed Johnnyswim’s “Home” for his blind audition, and he earned the turnaround of sought-after coach John Legend very early on. Nick took much longer to turn for the guitar-playing artist.

Farris is from Arlington Heights, Illinois and told the judges that he’s a full-time singer-songwriter. He also teaches preschool music classes.

“I felt all of that purity, all of that love for music that you have…” Legend told the singer. “And it was such a magical thing to hear.” He told Farris that he was going to be a force to be reckoned with, adding that he would love to coach him.

Nick told him that he delivered a phenomenal performance, and then the young coach asked where Farris would like to end up as an artist, specifically inquiring about what types of song choices he would like to make.

“I could do the pop stuff, you know, I could do some Jonas Brothers,” Farris said with a sly smile. Nick then offered to sing with him, using his most effective coercion technique where he does a little coaching to sway the performer to join his team. They sang a verse of “Lovebug” together.

“We could do more of that if you pick me as your coach,” Nick told him.

Of course, after all that, Farris chooses to go with Nick rather than Team Legend. He took the last spot on the Jonas Brother’s team, much to Legend’s dismay.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. to see how the team fares in the beginning of the Battle Rounds.

